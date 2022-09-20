Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia Seek to Join Russia

Entornointeligente.com /

These regions will hold referendums to consult their populations if they wish to belong to the Russian Federation

The parliaments of the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk approved motions for the holding of referendums in which citizens will be consulted if they want their territories to be part of the Russian federation.

The referenda will be held from Sept. 23 to 27, as announced by the leaders of these regions located in the Donbas region, which has been under intense attack by Ukrainian troops over the last few weeks.

The leader of the Lugansk Republic Leonid Pasechnik was the first to sign the law on holding the referendum to join Russia. A short time later, the head of Donetsk Denis Pushilin shortly after declared that his republic would also hold a similar consultation on the same dates.

On Tuesday, the administrations of the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhia also called referendums to join the Russian Federation.

Denis Pushilin discussed with head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik the appeals of the public chambers of the republics on holding referendums on recognizing the DPR and LPR as subjects of the Russian Federation.

— Seth Mythrax (@Seth_Mythrax) September 20, 2022 «We are confident that the initiative will have the full support of the inhabitants,» the Kerson Civic Council said, adding that becoming part of Russia will secure its region and restore «historical justice.»

Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry Sergey Lavrov did not hesitate to support the holding of integration referendums shortly before leaving for New York to participate in the 77th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

«From the very beginning of the special military operation and in the period that preceded it, we said that the peoples of these territories should decide their destiny,» he said, adding that «the entire current situation confirms that they want to be masters of their own destiny».

Briefing by the Russian Defence Ministry.

— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 19, 2022

