Lucien Hill Protest

After 16 days without water, it seems that problems are only increasing for the residents of Lucien Hill who are now tired of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).
Yesterday morning, the Belmont residents gathered to protest not receiving water over the past few weeks. Residents claimed that Port-of-Spain and its environs are receiving water, but their taps remain dry because of the hill where their homes are located.
Residents said that at first, they were glad to hear that the pumps were fixed last Tuesday. This would have meant that there would have been no more disruptions at the Coblentz Booster Station that serviced the people of Lucien Road. However, they still had not yet received water.
Guardian Media visited Lucien Hill, where there was a big leak with litres of fresh water flowing from a hole down the hill.
According to resident John Rampersad, he said that this leak is the last straw for the residents who have had to deal with many obstacles to still have not yet received water in their pipes.
«We are not prepared to go through anymore suffering with WASA. We paid for an efficient service and we expect to get a full water pressure service. This is what we paid for,» said Rampersad.
Rampersad said that these complaints are not new and that WASA has been aware of the water-pressure challenges since 2018. Residents said that they are no longer requesting their problems to be resolved, but are now demanding it.
«The entire high-level areas are not getting any water because they opening the pressures and they not even sufficient. And now they cannot reach up because of the leak. All the water wasting,» he said.
The residents also complained that they have not been receiving water over a 3-day cycle that was mutually agreed upon.
«If we don’t get that full water-pressure schedule and they don’t come and fix that leak, we will be escalating this protest,» Rampersad said.
Guardian Media contacted WASA’s corporate communications manager Daniel Plenty for comment. He said that WASA is aware of the challenges the residents of Lucien Hill have been facing. He added that there are ongoing plans to address all issues.
