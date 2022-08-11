Lucien Hill Protest

Entornointeligente.com /

AN­GE­LO JE­DIDI­AH

an­ge­lo.je­didi­[email protected]

Af­ter 16 days with­out wa­ter, it seems that prob­lems are on­ly in­creas­ing for the res­i­dents of Lu­cien Hill who are now tired of the Wa­ter and Sew­er­age Au­thor­i­ty (WASA).

Yes­ter­day morn­ing, the Bel­mont res­i­dents gath­ered to protest not re­ceiv­ing wa­ter over the past few weeks. Res­i­dents claimed that Port-of-Spain and its en­vi­rons are re­ceiv­ing wa­ter, but their taps re­main dry be­cause of the hill where their homes are lo­cat­ed.

Res­i­dents said that at first, they were glad to hear that the pumps were fixed last Tues­day. This would have meant that there would have been no more dis­rup­tions at the Coblentz Boost­er Sta­tion that ser­viced the peo­ple of Lu­cien Road. How­ev­er, they still had not yet re­ceived wa­ter.

Guardian Me­dia vis­it­ed Lu­cien Hill, where there was a big leak with litres of fresh wa­ter flow­ing from a hole down the hill.

Ac­cord­ing to res­i­dent John Ram­per­sad, he said that this leak is the last straw for the res­i­dents who have had to deal with many ob­sta­cles to still have not yet re­ceived wa­ter in their pipes.

«We are not pre­pared to go through any­more suf­fer­ing with WASA. We paid for an ef­fi­cient ser­vice and we ex­pect to get a full wa­ter pres­sure ser­vice. This is what we paid for,» said Ram­per­sad.

Ram­per­sad said that these com­plaints are not new and that WASA has been aware of the wa­ter-pres­sure chal­lenges since 2018. Res­i­dents said that they are no longer re­quest­ing their prob­lems to be re­solved, but are now de­mand­ing it.

«The en­tire high-lev­el ar­eas are not get­ting any wa­ter be­cause they open­ing the pres­sures and they not even suf­fi­cient. And now they can­not reach up be­cause of the leak. All the wa­ter wast­ing,» he said.

The res­i­dents al­so com­plained that they have not been re­ceiv­ing wa­ter over a 3-day cy­cle that was mu­tu­al­ly agreed up­on.

«If we don’t get that full wa­ter-pres­sure sched­ule and they don’t come and fix that leak, we will be es­ca­lat­ing this protest,» Ram­per­sad said.

Guardian Me­dia con­tact­ed WASA’s cor­po­rate com­mu­ni­ca­tions man­ag­er Daniel Plen­ty for com­ment. He said that WASA is aware of the chal­lenges the res­i­dents of Lu­cien Hill have been fac­ing. He added that there are on­go­ing plans to ad­dress all is­sues.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com