Luciano lashes ‘terrible music’ from New Age dancehall acts

Entornointeligente.com /

Reggae’s acclaimed ‘Messenjah’, Luciano, is known for his passionate delivery of timeless songs; his energetic performances on stage; his ‘Holy Ras’ persona, which some in the music industry choose to take offence with; and his no-holds-barred conversations. In a recent interview with the Trinidad Express , Luciano reportedly labelled the much-debated ‘trap’ music being offered by current, in-favour dancehall acts, «di Skeng dem and di Skillibeng dem», as «terrible».

Last Saturday, the In This Together singer was reportedly in fine nick at the Redemption concert at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Trinidad when he had to, according to a Trinidad Express report, «calm the restless crowd» when the technical staff had to «rectify a problem with the audio after the main speakers stage front suddenly cut out during his performance».

And, as awesome as his headlining performance was on stage, as he reeled off decades of hits from his 30-year-deep catalogue, his backstage interview with the newspaper was also a potential headliner. The Trinidad Express article was titled ‘Messenjah’ of peace: Luciano sings love and unity at Redemption concert’. During his performance, Luciano, the peacemaker, had repeatedly stated, to loud cheers, «Is time fi di yute dem in Trinidad to put down di gun and live in peace.»

The article noted that during the interview in his trailer, the Rastafarian reggae singer «praised local reggae fans for staying loyal to roots music»; however, it would seem that he also dropped some controversial truth bombs, and even took an amusing Peter Tosh-esque swipe at current ‘Trinibad’ acts. Wading into the hot-button topic, the state of dancehall music and its proclivity for inciting violence through the raw, hardcore lyrical content, Luciano reportedly spoke about what was on his mind.

GREATER RESPONSIBILITY According to the Express , Luciano «called on new age Jamaican and Trinidadian to take greater responsibility with the content they feed young minds».

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com