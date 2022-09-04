López Obrador Announces Resumption of Work on the Maya Train

Entornointeligente.com /

President López Obrador assured that the Maya Train will be inaugurated in December 2023.

In the middle of his visit to the state of Quintana Roo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Saturday that the work on the Maya Train would resume.

«With absolute adherence to the law, patience and the support of the people, we have resumed work on the Cancun-Tulum section,» the president wrote on his Twitter account.

The Mexican president pointed out that the work on the Maya Train was resumed since the legal, environmental and social appeals against the project did not proceed.

El Tren Maya va y llegará a tiempo. pic.twitter.com/l7JA8D9PhK

— Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) August 28, 2022 López Obrador assured that his opponents will not be able to stop the construction, after a judge denied six injunctions against sections 5 south and 6 of the Maya Train, which suspended the works for several months, for which he affirmed that they will reinforce the work to recover the lost time.

In his speech for his Fourth Government Report, AMLO assured that the Maya Train will be inaugurated in December 2023.

President López Obrador arrived in the state of Quintana Roo to verify the progress of the May Train, as well as other mega-projects being built in the region comprising the Yucatán Peninsula.

