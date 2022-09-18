Low turnout, concerns about garbage collection highlight Lucea beach clean-up

Entornointeligente.com /

About 40 volunteers on Saturday morning cleaned up garbage and debris along Fisherman’s Beach in Lucea, Hanover, amid concerns about a shortage of manpower and whether the mounds of litter gathered would be removed from the site.

With some 20 locations within Hanover registered with the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) for attention on International Coastal Clean-up Day, volunteers could be seen in several areas trying to properly package plastics for pickup by the designated collectors.

The main project in the parish was the Fisherman’s beach in the parish capital, which saw volunteers from the Grand Palladium Hotel, in Point, Hanover, the fishermen who work from that beach, and the Parish Development Committee (PDC) participating.

The Lucea Fisherman’s Beach was identified for attention, as it is in a deplorable state, strewn with bamboo and various plastic containers and bottles, and has been labelled a health hazard by the Hanover health authorities in the past.

The bamboo was washed into that area as a result of recent flooding in the town of Lucea, caused by the overflow of the Riley River.

