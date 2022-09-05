Low train ridership for first day of school

Entornointeligente.com /

Trains operated by the Jamaica Railway Corporation (JRC) were almost empty on Monday morning as service resumed for the new school year.

Three youngsters and two adults were the only ones on board the commuter train’s second trip from Linstead to Spanish Town in St. Catherine, which arrived at 7:15 a.m.

A trip from Old Harbour to the parish capital arrived at 7:12 a.m. with no passengers.

But despite the extremely low ridership, one train operator informed The Gleaner that he was not surprised by the empty carriages.

He said that most schools have not reopened and are still holding orientation.

