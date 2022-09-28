LOVE Singers founder Sam Wisdom continues to evangelise

Entornointeligente.com /

When foundation gospel singer and musician, Sam Wisdom, was told that he was selected for special honour at this year’s Sterling Gospel Music Awards, he admitted that his first feeling was «a little annoyance». And that stemmed from the fact that he believes that too often the people who have toiled to build the foundation are overlooked.

But, that feeling changed dramatically when he heard the names of the veterans and outstanding contributors to the development of the music, who will be recognised at the awards show on October 8. In addition to Wisdom, Patrick Kitson, Othneil Lewis, Paul Barclay, Delroy ‘Dellie’ Thomas, Jon Williams, Rohan Reid, Noel Willis, Karl Gibson and Rhon Matthison will receive the Excellence in Musicianship award.

«I was excited about Patrick Kitson from the group Change. Patrick is a quiet star,» Wisdom commended. «These guys who you see now with their pants below their waist … somebody must have laid some kind of foundation for them. I am honoured to be receiving this award.»

It was more than four decades ago that childhood friends Sam Wisdom and George Scott, then students at The Mico College in Kingston, formed the group LOVE Singers, and blazed a trail which would see them using reggae, Country and Western, R&B and hip hop to flavour their gospel favourites.

«From we were teenagers, George [Scott] and I decided that we were going to form a group. At Mico, we advertised for singers and got 30 people, so we had a chorale for about three years,» Wisdom shared.

