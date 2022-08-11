Losing streak continues as Windies come up short

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A change of opponent made little difference to West Indies’ fortunes as the Caribbean fell behind in the three-match series with a 13-run defeat to New Zealand in the opening Twenty20 International.
In pursuit of 186 at Sabina Park on Wednesday, West Indies fell short yet again to slump to a fourth straight defeat and their tenth in 17 T20 Internationals this year.
Shamarh Brooks top-scored with 42 but his knock was a measured one requiring 43 deliveries while Jason Holder got a start with 25 from 19 balls before perishing at 114 for seventh at the back end of the 16th over.
Left with 72 runs to get from the last four overs, West Indies rattled the Black Caps as Romario Shepherd lashed a 16-ball unbeaten 31 in a 58-run, unbroken, eighth wicket stand with Odean Smith who blasted a 12-ball unbeaten 27.
They needed 26 from the final over but other than for Shepherd’s six over long-on off the third ball from seamer Tim Southee, the home side failed to conjure up the magic required.
«We got really close to the total and I’m happy we’re starting to find that template,» said captain Nicholas Pooran.
«We know scores over 175, 180 are strictly for us but we’re seeing that we’re batting deep and guys are actually starting to play the situations a bit smarter like today.
«Shepherd and Odean obviously came and struck at 200 at the end so I think we’re coming nicely.»
Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson said it had been important to execute calmly, especially amid the West Indies’ late onslaught.
«The power is always there in the West Indies side so for us it’s just trying to stay calm, execute our plans as best we can and hope that’s good enough,» he said.
«We know they’re going to keep coming hard so for us it’s to keep sticking to our plans.»
Williamson led his side’s scoring after they were sent in, hitting 47 from 33 balls with four fours and two sixes while Devon Conway punched 43 from 29 deliveries also with four fours and a brace of sixes, in an opening stand of 62 with Martin Guptill (16).
When the innings slipped to 98 for three following a near two-hour long rain break, Williamson added a further 46 for the fourth wicket with Daryl Mitchell (16) before James Neesham smashed a 15-ball unbeaten 33 to give the Black Caps late impetus in a 36-run, unbroken sixth wicket partnership with Mitchell Santner (four not out).
Fast bowler Smith finished with three for 33 courtesy of three fabulous catches – the first by Shimron Hetmyer on the ropes in the deep to remove Guptill – and the other two by wicketkeeper Devon Thomas and then Hayden Walsh to account for Conway and Williamson respectively.
In reply, West Indies capitulated quickly. Kyle Mayers (1) was hit in front by Southee in the second over with 14 runs on the board, Pooran (15) holed out to mid-wicket in the fifth over from left-arm spinner Santner (3-19) before Thomas top-edged speedster Lockie Ferguson to short fine leg in the next over.
Brooks struck two fours and three sixes and shared a 30-run fifth wicket stand with Holder who then posted 28 for the sixth wicket with Rovman Powell (18) before the rot set in.
SCORES
NEW ZEALAND 185 for five off 20 overs (Kane Williamson 47, Devon Conway 43, Jimmy Neesham 33 not out; Odean Smith 3-33)
WEST INDIES 172 for seven off 20 overs (Shamarh Brooks 42, Romario Shepherd 31 not out, Jason Holder 25; Mitchell Santner 3-19)
Result: New Zealand won by 13 runs.
Series: New Zealand lead three-match series 1-0.
Man-of-the-Match: Mitchell Santner.
Toss: West Indies.
Umpires: Nigel Duguid, Patrick Gustard;
TV – Gregory Brathwaite.
