Losing streak continues as Windies come up short

KINGSTON, Ja­maica — A change of op­po­nent made lit­tle dif­fer­ence to West In­dies’ for­tunes as the Caribbean fell be­hind in the three-match se­ries with a 13-run de­feat to New Zealand in the open­ing Twen­ty20 In­ter­na­tion­al.

In pur­suit of 186 at Sabi­na Park on Wednes­day, West In­dies fell short yet again to slump to a fourth straight de­feat and their tenth in 17 T20 In­ter­na­tion­als this year.

Shamarh Brooks top-scored with 42 but his knock was a mea­sured one re­quir­ing 43 de­liv­er­ies while Ja­son Hold­er got a start with 25 from 19 balls be­fore per­ish­ing at 114 for sev­enth at the back end of the 16th over.

Left with 72 runs to get from the last four overs, West In­dies rat­tled the Black Caps as Ro­mario Shep­herd lashed a 16-ball un­beat­en 31 in a 58-run, un­bro­ken, eighth wick­et stand with Odean Smith who blast­ed a 12-ball un­beat­en 27.

They need­ed 26 from the fi­nal over but oth­er than for Shep­herd’s six over long-on off the third ball from seam­er Tim Southee, the home side failed to con­jure up the mag­ic re­quired.

«We got re­al­ly close to the to­tal and I’m hap­py we’re start­ing to find that tem­plate,» said cap­tain Nicholas Pooran.

«We know scores over 175, 180 are strict­ly for us but we’re see­ing that we’re bat­ting deep and guys are ac­tu­al­ly start­ing to play the sit­u­a­tions a bit smarter like to­day.

«Shep­herd and Odean ob­vi­ous­ly came and struck at 200 at the end so I think we’re com­ing nice­ly.»

Black Caps skip­per Kane Williamson said it had been im­por­tant to ex­e­cute calm­ly, es­pe­cial­ly amid the West In­dies’ late on­slaught.

«The pow­er is al­ways there in the West In­dies side so for us it’s just try­ing to stay calm, ex­e­cute our plans as best we can and hope that’s good enough,» he said.

«We know they’re go­ing to keep com­ing hard so for us it’s to keep stick­ing to our plans.»

Williamson led his side’s scor­ing af­ter they were sent in, hit­ting 47 from 33 balls with four fours and two six­es while De­von Con­way punched 43 from 29 de­liv­er­ies al­so with four fours and a brace of six­es, in an open­ing stand of 62 with Mar­tin Gup­till (16).

When the in­nings slipped to 98 for three fol­low­ing a near two-hour long rain break, Williamson added a fur­ther 46 for the fourth wick­et with Daryl Mitchell (16) be­fore James Nee­sham smashed a 15-ball un­beat­en 33 to give the Black Caps late im­pe­tus in a 36-run, un­bro­ken sixth wick­et part­ner­ship with Mitchell Sant­ner (four not out).

Fast bowler Smith fin­ished with three for 33 cour­tesy of three fab­u­lous catch­es – the first by Shim­ron Het­my­er on the ropes in the deep to re­move Gup­till – and the oth­er two by wick­et­keep­er De­von Thomas and then Hay­den Walsh to ac­count for Con­way and Williamson re­spec­tive­ly.

In re­ply, West In­dies ca­pit­u­lat­ed quick­ly. Kyle May­ers (1) was hit in front by Southee in the sec­ond over with 14 runs on the board, Pooran (15) holed out to mid-wick­et in the fifth over from left-arm spin­ner Sant­ner (3-19) be­fore Thomas top-edged speed­ster Lock­ie Fer­gu­son to short fine leg in the next over.

Brooks struck two fours and three six­es and shared a 30-run fifth wick­et stand with Hold­er who then post­ed 28 for the sixth wick­et with Rov­man Pow­ell (18) be­fore the rot set in.

SCORES

NEW ZEALAND 185 for five off 20 overs (Kane Williamson 47, De­von Con­way 43, Jim­my Nee­sham 33 not out; Odean Smith 3-33)

WEST IN­DIES 172 for sev­en off 20 overs (Shamarh Brooks 42, Ro­mario Shep­herd 31 not out, Ja­son Hold­er 25; Mitchell Sant­ner 3-19)

Re­sult: New Zealand won by 13 runs.

Se­ries: New Zealand lead three-match se­ries 1-0.

Man-of-the-Match: Mitchell Sant­ner.

Toss: West In­dies.

Um­pires: Nigel Duguid, Patrick Gus­tard;

TV – Gre­go­ry Brath­waite.

(CMC)

