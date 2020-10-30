Looters of NYSC camp will be apprehended, prosecuted – IG

Entornointeligente.com /

By Franca Ofili

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has assured that hoodlums who carted away items meant for corps members would be tracked and made to face the law.

Adamu said this on Friday after inspecting the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Kubwa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hoodlums attacked the camp on Tuesday and carted away food items and other materials.

“It is very unfortunate that the place was heavily looted as we went round to see the destruction made by the hoodlums,” he said.

He expressed worry over the situation, adding that the camp meant for the training of youths to enable them contribute their quota to the development of the country had turned out to be the focus of looters.

READ ALSO 5 corps members died in Akwa Ibom – NYSC Coordinator Adamu said it was a good thing that corps members were not in camp during the incident.

“It would have been a disaster had they been around,” he said.

According to him, some of the items have been recovered, while some of the hoodlums have been arrested.

“A total number of 53 suspects have been arrested so far and would be charged to court,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to report persons suspected to be in possession of the looted items to the nearest law enforcement agency.

“For those who broke into this facility and stole, we assure Nigerians that we shall pursue them, track them and prosecute them,” Adamu said.

READ ALSO Edo 2020: IGP orders restriction of vehicular movement The Director-General, NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, said that the scheme was preparing for the forthcoming orientation scheduled to begin on Nov. 10, people assumed there were palliatives in the camp.

“People think that NYSC camps have palliatives, but I want to tell Nigerians that we don’t have palliatives in our camps,” he said.

He, therefore, advised the youth to stop attacking NYSC camps as most of the items were labelled.

