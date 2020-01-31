LOOKING AHEAD

Entornointeligente.com /

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force skipper Darren Bravo is urging his charges to stay positive ahead of their fourth-round West Indies Championship four-day match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes in Dominica next week.

The Red Force held a training session yesterday at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva with the players getting a final run out in the middle before taking a two-day break today and tomorrow.

Bravo said yesterday that while he was a bit disappointed by the team’s performance against the defending champions in Guyana, they would not dwell on the result and the players were in a positive state of mind ahead of their next assignment.

“It was a disappointing performance over in Guyana. To be honest, I don’t think we batted well after our outstanding performances in the first two games but having said, that the guys are eager and ready to go for the upcoming games,” Bravo said.

“It was a difficult wicket to actually bowl on and they had batters there who are capable of doing well. I don’t want to start to think negative about anything,” the stylish left-handed batsmen insisted.

“It was just one game. Every team in the tournament lost a game so far and it goes to show we are all humans. It is just a matter of us continuing to believe in ourselves.

“We know exactly what needs to be done and it is always good to lose a game from time to time because that will help you refocus and understand what you need to improve on. As players, we are ready (to learn). We are open to criticism and we understand what our roles and responsibilities are and I am sure we are going to get it right in the next game,” Bravo added.

The Red Force, who drew their opening match against the Jamaica Scorpions before beating the Leeward Islands Hurricanes by an innings and 168 runs, also had to deal with a few personnel changes after the Guyana clash. Fast-bowler Odean Smith is out with a side strain while former skipper Denesh Ramdin comes back into the team after missing the first three games of the season.

Bravo welcomed Ramdin’s return and said the wicket-keeper batsman and former West Indies Test captain will be a huge asset.

“It is unfortunate for Odean, he has been doing well for us so far in the tournament but having said that, it is another wonderful opportunity for (Daniel) St Clair to come into the line-up and prove himself once more.

“Obviously, we have Ramdin coming back so that augers well for us as a team where experience is concerned. He will be a great asset for us and hopefully, he can go out and perform to the best of his ability. We are just looking forward to the Windward Islands game,” Bravo added.

Looking ahead, the Red Force captain said: “Personally, I just want the players to stay positive. I don’t want them to think negative. We had some mishaps here and there and that is all part and parcel of the game.

“We are all humans, we all make mistakes but at the end of the day, it is for us to stay strong, stick together as a team and continue to believe in each other and try to help each other as much as possible. I think communication is very important as well and it is just as matter of staying positive as much as possible,” he added.

“We know it is going to be a challenge playing away from home once again and obviously, we will need to assess the conditions quickly and work out what is necessary on that particular pitch. So we will see how things go and hopefully, when we get there we can come together as a team and come up with the right combination.”

Bravo and company travel to Dominica on Monday where they will resume preparations ahead of their clash with the Volcanoes which bowls off Thursday.

LINK ORIGINAL: Trinidad Express

Entornointeligente.com