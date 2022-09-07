Long to-do list for Truss in busy start

Entornointeligente.com /

This combination of pictures created on September 6, 2022 shows (from top L to down R) Britain’s new Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Britain’s new Health Secretary Therese Coffey and Britain’s new Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaving 10 Downing Street after a meeting with Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss in central London. [Photo/Agencies] A new British government with Liz Truss at the helm faces a daunting to-do list as the country stands on the brink of a deep economic crisis and with foreign policy challenges to manage, analysts said.

Truss was formally appointed by Queen Elizabeth II as Britain’s prime minister on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the queen’s Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Also on Tuesday, former prime minister Boris Johnson promised unswerving support for his successor, as he left Downing Street for the final time as government leader to tender his resignation. Johnson was forced to quit in July after losing the support of dozens of his ministers after months of scandals.

In a brief speech after her victory on Monday, Truss said she would make tax cuts and that tackling the energy crisis topped her agenda. She was expected to lay out her immediate plans for the nation on Thursday.

Li Guanjie, a researcher on British studies at the Shanghai Academy of Global Governance and Area Studies, said that the cost-of-living crisis is a serious question facing the British, as rising inflation leaves millions suffering.

After imposing sanctions on Russia over the conflict with Ukraine, the UK and other European countries have all faced spikes in natural gas prices, Li said.

The UK’s inflation in July hit 10.1 percent, keeping the rate hovering around 40-year highs, with predictions of worse to come.

The increasingly fragile economy has slipped down the world rankings to sixth, below that of a surging India, Bloomberg News reported.

«The growth gap between the UK and India is also expected to widen, as India’s economy is expected to grow at about 7 percent over the next few years, while the UK is likely to see negative growth next year,» he said.

Tian Dewen, a researcher on European studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that Truss also faces challenges in reducing the sentiment in favor of regional separatism. He cited earlier comments from Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland, that she would seek a fresh referendum on Scottish independence next year.

«Without effective control of the separatist trends, the UK could even risk disintegration,» Tian said.

