Long Term LNG Contracts Are The Future For Natural Gas Markets

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 11 mins 102.1 -0.50 -0.49% Brent Crude • 2 hours 106.3 +5.11 +5.05% Murban Crude • 15 mins 109.0 +5.38 +5.19% Natural Gas • 12 mins 7.418 -0.061 -0.82% Gasoline • 21 mins 3.281 +0.017 +0.51% Louisiana Light • 4 days 101.7 +11.19 +12.36% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 4 days 101.7 +11.19 +12.36% Bonny Light • 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 4 days 104.4 +1.73 +1.69% Mars US • 2 hours 99.30 +5.01 +5.31% Gasoline • 21 mins 3.281 +0.017 +0.51% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 19 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 19 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 19 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 231 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 19 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 19 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 4 days 104.4 +1.73 +1.69% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 4 days 71.43 +1.42 +2.03% Western Canadian Select • 18 hours 83.49 +1.81 +2.22% Canadian Condensate • 18 hours 99.74 +1.81 +1.85% Premium Synthetic • 18 hours 97.99 +1.81 +1.88% Sweet Crude • 18 hours 95.89 +1.81 +1.92% Peace Sour • 18 hours 93.04 +1.81 +1.98% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 18 hours 93.04 +1.81 +1.98% Light Sour Blend • 18 hours 95.14 +1.81 +1.94% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 18 hours 98.69 +1.81 +1.87% Central Alberta • 18 hours 93.34 +1.81 +1.98% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 4 days 101.7 +11.19 +12.36% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 19 hours 99.00 +5.00 +5.32% Giddings • 19 hours 92.75 +5.00 +5.70% ANS West Coast • 1 min 102.4 -0.67 -0.65% West Texas Sour • 19 hours 96.55 +5.01 +5.47% Eagle Ford • 19 hours 100.5 +5.01 +5.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 19 hours 100.5 +5.01 +5.25% Oklahoma Sweet • 19 hours 99.00 +5.00 +5.32% Kansas Common • 5 days 88.00 -6.25 -6.63% Buena Vista • 6 days 102.8 +0.46 +0.45% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 4 hours $100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul 5 hours Canada Sends Repaired Gazprom Turbine To Germany 6 hours IEA Urges Europe To Take Immediate Measures To Conserve Gas 7 hours Auto Sales Are Slipping As Recession Fears Grip Markets 8 hours Militias Armed And Ready As Libya’s New NOC Lifts Oil Blockade 8 hours Germany: Return Of Coal And Oil Power Plants Is Only Temporary 9 hours Monday’s Oil Rally Threatens Slump At The Pump 9 hours Gazprom Declares Force Majeure On Some Gas Deliveries To Europe 9 hours Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude 3 days Germany Faces Coal Supply Crisis As Rhine River Waters Dwindle 3 days Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency 3 days Libya’s ‘New’ NOC Chair Vows Oil Will Flow Within A Week 3 days Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist 3 days Big Oil Poised For «Exceptional» Earnings Thanks To High Refining Margins 3 days Biden’s Energy And Climate Bill Could Be Dead In The Water 3 days Biden Likely To Leave Saudi Arabia With No Oil Supply News 3 days China Refinery Throughput Falls For First Time In 10 Years 4 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Fall Below $4 4 days Macron Calls For Public Lights To Be Turned Off Amid Russian Gas Threat 4 days India Mulls Easing Its Windfall Tax As Oil Prices Fall 4 days Goldman Sachs Remains Bullish On Oil Prices 4 days China Considers Lifting Australian Coal Ban Fearing Supply Squeeze 4 days Armed Guards Raid Libyan National Oil Company As Political Shakeup Escalates 4 days Low French Nuclear Output Is Bad News For The UK 4 days Germany Forced To Tap Gas Storage As Russia Halts Nord Stream Operations 4 days Shell Chief Warns Europe Could Be Forced To Ration Energy This Winter 4 days Ukrainian Energy Giant Asks Creditors To Defer Debt Payments 4 days Energy Security Trumps Climate As EU Agrees To Pipeline Expansion 4 days Buffett Buys Even More Occidental Petroleum 5 days Trudeau: Decision To Return Russian Gas Turbine Was «Very Difficult» 5 days Chevron CEO Sees Oil Prices Rebounding On Tightening Supply 5 days Italy Makes Headway In Reducing Its Reliance On Russian Natural Gas 5 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue To Fall 5 days Biden: Inflation Data Does Not Reflect Impact Of Gasoline Price Decline 5 days Iraq’s 150,000 Bpd Oil Export Boost Delayed 5 days China Considers Proposed Price Cap On Russian Oil 5 days Rising Oil-Fired Power Generation In Saudi Arabia Could Weigh On Global Supply 5 days Germany To Halt Russian Coal Imports Next Month 5 days China’s Oil Imports Fell In June 6 days API Reports Large Inventory Build As Oil Falls Back Below $100 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 12 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 4 hours Australian power prices go insane 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 1 hour «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 6 days Following the Big Money Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: $100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul

Find us on:

EU Considers Controversial «Green Status» Proposal For Nuclear, Natural Gas The EU is getting closerâ¦

What Is Keeping America From Realizing Its LNG Potential? The U.S. is shipping recordâ¦

IEA: High Gas Prices Could Crush Demand Growth Natural gas prices have hitâ¦

Home Energy Natural Gas Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content Long Term LNG Contracts Are The Future For Natural Gas Markets By Irina Slav – Jul 18, 2022, 7:00 PM CDT In the not-so-distant past, the natural gas spot market was one of the European Union’s great points of pride as it moved towards a future powered by renewables. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine combined with declining investment, long lead times on new projects, and emissions regulations have created a supply crisis. Now, the European Union and other gas importers are coming to terms with the fact that long-term LNG contracts are the only way forward. Join Our Community Several years ago, the leaders of the European Union sat back contentedly and watched the spot market for the natural gas they had put so much effort into working like a well-oiled machine. Gas was cheap and there was plenty of it to go around. Then, all of a sudden, things changed dramatically. The spot gas market was one of the European Union’s great points of pride as it sought to wrest control of its own energy supply from Russia. The EU had snubbed Gazprom’s long-term deals, not wanting to get saddled with the obligation to buy Russian gas at a certain locked-in price as it was moving towards a renewable energy future. It didn’t need so much gas, the EU thought.

Yet the EU was not the only one taking advantage of flexible prices on the LNG spot market. Everyone was. Gas was abundant, and prices were low—it was a buyers’ market all around, at least for a while. Some serious consumers, those who had long-term plans for gas consumption, still opted for long-term contracts, whose biggest advantage over spot deals is also its biggest drawback: the price. It now turns out these serious consumers were right.

A decline in investments in new gas production, long lead times on liquefaction facilities, and growing pressure on emission reduction collided to result in tight gas supply as demand continued to grow globally. Europe, the poster child of the energy transition, was horrified to learn it did not have enough wind and solar generation capacity to replace gas consumption—especially amid low wind speeds and during the less sunny seasons.

And then Russia invaded Ukraine.

The convergence of factors resembles a plot for an apocalyptic movie. Indeed, developments in the European gas market have been in many ways apocalyptic: prices have been breaking record after record, energy bills for consumers are rising inexorably as the cost of producing electricity rises with gas prices, and developing nations are being forced into blackouts because Europe is taking every drop of LNG that is available on the spot market.

Long-term contracts are quietly reclaiming territory from the spot market as the world’s newest LNG growth market realizes it will need to secure long-term gas supplies.

French Engie earlier this year sealed a long-term LNG supply deal with U.S. NextDecade months after it walked out on the contract because the French government had concerns about the emissions footprint of the company’s LNG production facility.

German utility EnBW signed a similarly long-term LNG supply deal with Venture Global, as Europe’s biggest economy urgently seeks to wean itself off Russian gas even if it means doing a U-turn on all its climate priorities.

Related: Which Countries Are The Most Reliant On Nuclear Power?

This is a trend across the whole of the EU. Australia is experiencing a shortage of floating regasification units because they are being sent to Germany, which has zero stationary LNG import terminals. But it is building some, and fast. Poland’s LNG terminal is operating at full capacity. Spain, the UK, and the Netherlands are importing LNG at record rates.

Calls for more LNG import infrastructure, meanwhile, are intensifying as the bloc inches closer to what may turn into one of its hardest winters yet. In this context, is it any wonder that Qatar has insisted that European buyers eager to get their hands on some Qatari LNG must make long-term commitments?

Qatar is currently in the middle of an ambitious capacity boost project that should allow it to export 110 million tons of superchilled liquefied gas annually, up from a current capacity of some 70 million tons.

Projects like this require billions in investments. Indeed, the North Field expansion has a price tag of close to $29 billion. This kind of investment needs guarantees it will not go to waste, and long-term offtake deals are just that kind of guarantee.

The energy transition is another reason long-term LNG contracts are back in fashion. After years of warnings from climate-focused think tanks that the oil and gas industry risks getting saddled with billions in stranded assets as the world moves on from oil and gas, that same oil and gas industry has become mistrustful and careful with its investment decisions. Long-term commitments are the way to convince companies investing in new gas production is worth it.

Not everyone likes it. Indeed, environmentalists very much dislike this current state of affairs. Warnings about stranded assets have not disappeared. The reality, however, is that even the most ambitious transition governments, such as Germany’s current coalition, appear to have realized that energy security is more important than emission reduction.

Even those most determined to effect a transition to renewables have had to heed warnings from industrial groups saying that without gas, companies will have to shut down, and the economy will eventually collapse. And they have started working on boosting their countries’ energy security through long-term LNG supply contracts that they shunned until just a while ago.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com

The Commodities To Benefit From China’s Stimulus Plan What Is Shell Doing On TikTok? Tanker Companies Race To Ship Russian Oil Ahead Of New Sanctions Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com