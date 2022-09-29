Local High School Players To Showcase Skills At Jamaica Basketball Classic

Entornointeligente.com /

A 3 on 3 tournament will give local high school basketball players a chance to showcase their skills in front of some of the top NCAA during the Jamaica Classic Basketball tournament this coming November.

The high school tournament will be played on November 19, the rest day for NCAA teams.

Two teams from the corporate area, and two from the central area will join 6 schools from the western region in the 3 on 3 tournament which will be played at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

