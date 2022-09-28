Local Govt bodies to get $$ for road, bridge repairs

The respective allocations for the 14 regional corporations for the next fiscal year include large sums—up to a maximum of $10m in some cases—for corporations to handle road and bridge repair work.
And for Tobago, there is a $1m allocation for the establishment of an «artificial turf facility.»
This is among information in Government’s $6.164 billion Draft Estimates of Development (DED) document, which is in its 2023 Budget framework.
The allocations for the 14 corporations are listed under the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry.
That ministry received the highest allocation among the DED’s contents—$427.4M. That includes $14m for the implementation of Local Government reform.
Second and third highest allocations among the DED were Education ($317.4m) and the Tobago House of Assembly ($300m).
The document also lists some new and reactivated items among the various Ministries and THA.
According to the DED, the 2023 allocations for regional corporations are Port-of-Spain ($32.5m), Arima ($27.9m), San Fernando ($30.9m), Point Fortin ($28.1m), Chaguanas ($24.6m), Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo ($28.2m), Diego Martin ($24.1m), San Juan/Laventille ($31.2m), Tunapuna/ Piarco ($28.3m), Sangre Grande ($29.2m), Mayaro/Rio Claro ($21.21m), Siparia ($25m), Penal/Debe ($23.2m) and Princes Town ($23.95m).
Within each of their respective allocations, the largest sums received were for road and bridge work.
That ranged from a high of $10m (PoS, San Fernando, Sangre Grande and Tunapuna/Piarco Corporations) to a low of $5.5m (Penal Debe).
The Works Ministry also has sums allocated for river cleaning ($7m), rehabilitation and flood mitigation plans ($9m) and upgrade of pumps and gate inventory ($5m).
Among ongoing items for the THA is the $1m for the establishment of the «artificial turf facility.» The location was not stated.
The same item was allocated $500,000 in 2022.
Also listed for the THA is $500,000 for the renovation of the Chief Secretary’s residence.
Several items have been reactivated under the THA. That includes the Windward Road project ($6m) a youth apprenticeship programme ($1m), agro-forestry and improvement of the Botanic Gardens ($1m).
The THA also has $400,000 funding each for «Blenheim Sheep Multiplication» and for «A Sheep Fattening Facility.»
Some $1m has been allocated for Tobago’s Sargassum weed response—and $300,000 for the island’s tourism support project for «Traumatised Visitors» (sic).
$20m for EBC verifying exercise
Other DED listings include $20m for the Finance Ministry to establish a T&T Revenue Authority and an increased sum—$9.7m- for Health to deal with the waiting lists for surgery. The figure for 2022 was $4m.
Labour has $1m earmarked for the operationalisation of the National Tripartite Advisory Council.
Construction of an official residence for the Chief Justice was allocated $4m. Some $300,000 was allocated in 2022.
New items include $20m for the Election and Boundaries Commission for a national (field) verification exercise.
Other new items include:
PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION — Development and implementation of workforce planning strategy for the public services and public sector integrity plan ($1m); development of a work-from-home policy for the public sector ($1m).
PERSONNEL DIVISION — Job evaluation exercise for daily-rated workers ($1m).
THA — Affordable housing ($2m), Vet Diagnostic Lab ($1m), construction of abbatoir at Hope and Roxborough ($500,000).
EDUCATION — Chaguanas Training Facility ($5m), Establishment of an aviation centre at UTT Camden ($3.3m).
SPORTS — Hosting of Commonwealth Youth Games ($30m).
TOURISM — Sport tourism master plan ($3m).
PUBLIC UTILITIES — New Met Service office building ($10m), new Met radar system ($5m).
WORKS — Public-private-partnership for the Port ($1m). Caricom wharf refurbishment ($5m).
OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER — One-off grant for Community residences ($2.5m).
