Local company opens steelpan manufacturing facility in Diego Martin

On the day the world celebrated T&T’s national instrument, came an historic day for the steelpan. The Musical Instruments of Trinidad and Tobago Company Limited (MITTCO) officially opened its doors in Diego martin, yesterday.
MITTCO is a steelpan manufacturing facility at the Diamond Vale Business Park that promotes reliable artisan production of steelpans through a combination of traditional and innovative manufacturing processes.
During the launching, brainchild and Director of Business Development of MITTCO, Akua Leith, said seeing his idea come to life was surreal.
«The energy has been happening for quite some time, 2018 the idea came, 2019, I met with Mario and Mr Hacket later that year, I met with the Hadad brothers and HADCO and then we started to establish this in 2020,» Leith said.
He said the factory started manufacturing in 2021 not just to build stock but to test the quality of a state-of-the-art instrument.
«We actually sold our very first pan to Peter Cavendish, the Ambassador of the European Union,» Leith said
He said they were always going to launch during August to coincide with the celebration of Pan Month and there was no better day than World Steelpan Day.
Director Mario Joseph, who has been in the pan fraternity for 35-plus years, said yesterday was a glorious day for them, as it showed the world who is the mecca of the steelpan.
Joseph said this factory will not only produce steelpans but give young people interested in the steelpan an opportunity to learn about the musical instrument.
«So, the dying art won’t die,» he said.
Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon, during her address, said the facility showed this country’s national instrument is not in danger.
She said yesterday’s launch was symbolic of the vision and partnerships the Government wishes to see in the creative industry, adding the venture represents diversification to its core birthed from the synergy of culture and business.
Gopee-Scoon said company was more than an investment, as it represented the passion for culture along with trust and faith in the potential of our national instrument, which will undoubtedly lead to the growth of the industry and propel steelpan instruments proudly.
«Made in Trinidad and Tobago on the world stage, where it so rightfully belongs,» Gopee-Scoon said.
She congratulated the MITTCO team and promised Government’s support.
Also present was Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. He agreed with Gopee-Scoon that «pan is not in danger,» but said it once seemed so when others mass produced our national instrument. He said MITTCO allows for T&T to put its manufacturing stamp on its creation.
«For us to say to the world you don’t need to buy the counterfeit, just buy it from those who understand pan the best,» he said.
Augustine said the manufacturing of the steelpan here will also give young people a chance to get involved in T&T’s culture.
«What I see happening every single year around Panorama, I see hundreds of young people moving about the country, some moving from Trinidad and vice versa … spending all night doing it, I’ve seen young people push trolleys off the boat,» he explained.
After a tour of the facility, Augustine said, «This is one of our greatest gifts to the world if not our greatest gift as a nation.»
