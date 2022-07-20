«Llego tarde a la iglesia»: El desesperado pedido de una novia a un automovilista para que la llevara a su boda (VIDEO)

Entornointeligente.com /

Y es que en ocasiones, el destino suele jugar a nuestra contra y por lo tanto, nada sale como se había planeado. Eso fue lo que le sucedió a una novia de Londres identificada únicamente como Anastasia, cuya mala suerte el día de su boda se hizo viral en TikTok y que por fortuna, gracias al buen corazón de un conductor, su boda tuvo un final feliz.

Un hombre llamado Marksteen Adamson se encontraba circulando por calles de la capital británica porque iría a una reunión con sus amigos cuando de repente, se topó a una mujer con su vestido de novia, muy desesperada, en la calle.

Was driving through london traffic to visit friends for a reunion lunch in South East London when I stopped at a padestrian crossing and saw a bride looking confused and flustered. I started filming as I thought it would be a great shot seeing her cross the road in her full attire. Then she saw me and started walking towards me and gesturing. It turns out that she and her brides maid and team had been trying to order Uber cabs but three cabs had canceled at the last minute and she was 45min late for church. Everyone, most importantly her husbsnd to be, were wating at Holy Trinity Bromton for her to artive. She asked if I could give her and the group a lift, and so they jumped in to my landrover and I drove her to church. In our short time together we had lots of quick short conversations about everthing and got to know eachother a little better and new friendships were made. After I dropped her off I heard the sound of the organ ring out and knew everything was going to be alright. It was a beautiful sunny day.

