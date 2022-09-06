Liz Truss to meet queen to be appointed UK prime minister

Entornointeligente.com /

LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss was set to become Britain’s next prime minister on Tuesday after arriving at Queen Elizabeth II’s Balmoral estate in Scotland, shortly after Boris Johnson met the monarch to formally offer his resignation.

The queen will ask Truss, the Conservative Party leader, during their audience to become Britain’s new leader as the country faces an acute cost-of-living crisis.

Truss, 47, takes office a day after the ruling party’s 172,000 members elected her as their leader, putting her in line to be named prime minister in Tuesday’s carefully choreographed ceremony at the queen’s summer residence.

Truss is expected to make her first speech Tuesday afternoon as leader of a nation of 67 million people anxious about soaring energy bills and a looming winter of recession and labor unrest.

Those problems have festered for the past two months, because Johnson had no authority to make major policy decisions after announcing his plan to step down in early July.

