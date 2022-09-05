Liz Truss to be appointed new UK prime minister

Entornointeligente.com /

Liz Truss speaks after being announced as Britain’s next Prime Minister at The Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, Britain, Sept 5, 2022. [Photo/Agencies] Liz Truss will succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister of the United Kingdom after she won a leadership vote held among members of the incumbent Conservative Party.

Truss defeated former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak, by 81,326 votes to 60,399, in the final round of a leadership race that started in July.

Johnson and Truss will travel to Scotland on Tuesday to meet with the queen, who will make the transfer of power official at her residence Balmoral Castle.

In her acceptance speech, Truss said it was an honor to win after «one of the longest job interviews in history», and promised to «govern on Conservative values», including «the ability to control your own life, low taxes, and personal responsibility».

After she is appointed prime minister, Truss is expected to lay out her immediate plans for the nation on Thursday. The cost-of-living crisis is likely to be top on the agenda, after inflation and soaring energy bills have left millions of Britons struggling to stay solvent.

Truss promised a «bold plan to cut taxes and grow the economy» and said she would «deliver on the energy crisis, deliver on peoples’ energy bills, and deal with the long-term problems we have on energy supply».

She is considering a freeze on energy bills, according to the BBC, which would involve instructing the energy regulator Ofgem to stop raising the cap on energy prices.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has sent gas prices soaring, and the average annual household energy bill in the UK is expected to reach more than 3,500 pounds ($4,026) from October, and to increase markedly once more in January, up from an average of 575 pounds in 2021, according to UK government figures.

Truss has also promised end to the use of green levies, which are environmental charges added to energy bills.

In her speech, Truss thanked the outgoing prime minister, Boris Johnson, who she said had delivered on the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union and who had overseen a successful COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

Johnson was forced to resign as leader after a series of controversies triggered a spate of resignations among Conservative ministers in July.

Truss entered Parliament in 2010 and quickly rose to prominence, taking on a junior ministerial role in 2012 before being appointed environment minister by then-prime minister David Cameron in 2014. She held several Cabinet positions under prime ministers Cameron, Theresa May, and Johnson, and was foreign secretary prior to claiming the top job on Monday.

