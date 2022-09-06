Liz Truss officially becomes UK’s new PM after audience with Queen

Entornointeligente.com /

Liz Truss took over as British prime minister at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, when Queen Elizabeth II formally asked her to form a new government in a traditional ceremony. The symbolic ceremony took place at the sovereign’s remote Balmoral retreat in the Scottish Highlands, as the queen, 96, was deemed unfit to return to London due to ill health. (AP) Liz Truss has officially become Britain's new prime minister, at an audience with head of state Queen Elizabeth II after the resignation of Boris Johnson.

The former foreign secretary, 47, was seen on Tuesday in an official photograph shaking hands with the monarch to accept her offer to form a new government and become the 15th prime minister of her 70-year reign.

«The queen received in audience the right honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new administration,» Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

«Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as prime minister.

The symbolic ceremony took place at the sovereign's remote Balmoral retreat in the Scottish Highlands, as the queen, 96, was deemed unfit to return to London due to ill health.

The last time the handover of power took place at Balmoral was in 1885, when queen Victoria was on the throne.

Normally, the outgoing and incoming prime minister meet the queen in quick succession at Buckingham Palace in central London.

It has only been held once outside London since 1952, when Winston Churchill met the new queen at Heathrow Airport after the death of her father, king George VI.

Truss was announced winner of an internal vote of Conservative party members on Monday after a gruelling contest that began in July.

She is expected to make her first speech as prime minister outside 10 Downing Street at about 1500 GMT (4:00 pm local) on Tuesday — weather permitting.

The appointments are due to be finalised before she hosts her first cabinet meeting and faces questions in parliament on Wednesday.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to become finance minister, with Attorney General Suella Braverman moved to home secretary, and James Cleverly to foreign affairs.

If confirmed, it would mean no white men in any of Britain's four main ministerial posts for the first time ever.

The incoming prime minister faces a daunting to-do list, with the UK in the grip of its worst economic crisis in decades with sky-rocketing gas and electricity bills.

British media reported on Tuesday that Truss would freeze energy bills for hard-pressed households and business which could cost some $116 billion.

I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party.

Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country.

I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom's potential.

