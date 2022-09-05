Liz Truss: New UK Prime Minister

Entornointeligente.com /

«I campaigned as a conservative, and I will govern as a conservative,» said Truss, who won by receiving 81 326 votes.

On Monday, Liz Truss was named by the British Conservative Party as the new party leader and UK Prime Minister.

Truss’ candidacy received 81 326 votes, while Sunak received the support of 60 399 voters.

Over the past few weeks, Truss and former British finance minister Rishi Sunak have competed for the support of the formation’s approximately 160 000 members, who have voted by traditional or electronic mail.

The current Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who resigned last month, will travel with Truss to Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday for the handover and to hold audiences with Queen Elizabeth II.

I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party.

Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country.

I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential. pic.twitter.com/xCGGTJzjqb

— Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 5, 2022 After defeating the former finance minister, Truss said she would fulfill her pledge to lower taxes, solve the energy crisis and fix public health care.

