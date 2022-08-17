Living with bipolar disorder is a terrifying ordeal

Entornointeligente.com /

by Car­o­line Rav­el­lo

This is my sec­ond at­tempt at this week’s in­stal­ment.

Rather than the cathar­sis I ex­pect­ed, I re­mained dis­tressed af­ter spend­ing time de­scrib­ing my en­coun­ters with Suzanne Mills. I had at­tempt­ed to re­count those as a de­fence to com­ments which said to me peo­ple knew noth­ing of what she suf­fered yet rushed to «analy­sis» at her death.

May she find peace and may all whose lives she touched be con­soled at this time.

Some­times I hate so­cial me­dia. These plat­forms have pro­vid­ed such won­der­ful op­por­tu­ni­ties but there is a «free­dom» that comes with our ac­cess to the free­dom pro­vid­ed that ruf­fles me. Or in Tring­lish: it rumf­fles me.

So­cial me­dia re­al­ly seems to give us the im­pres­sion that we are in touch with peo­ple or in­volved in their lives. When we «like» a post, some­how, we con­vince our­selves we have con­tributed in some mea­sure to the per­son’s well­be­ing. We can walk away feel­ing ac­com­plished, con­nect­ed even.

I love that so­cial me­dia gives us op­por­tu­ni­ty to com­mu­ni­cate but so­cial me­dia does not pro­vide the hu­man con­nec­tion we each need.

To the point about free­doms though, for the most part I can scroll past the ha­tred, big­otry, lies, and ma­nip­u­la­tions in which peo­ple tend to trade with­out com­punc­tion. I do my best not to read nor en­gage the fol­ly, and the al­go­rithms re­ward me by not bring­ing the mon­gers in my feed.

My angst then is about the lib­er­ties I have seen, es­pe­cial­ly the one where peo­ple speak with au­thor­i­ty about oth­er peo­ple’s lives, in life and es­pe­cial­ly up­on their death, with a dis­com­fit­ing rush to eu­lo­gise or de­monise.

Some­times, I think of my own demise and won­der how many peo­ple who have not com­mu­ni­cat­ed with me in over a year would rush to an­nounce my obit­u­ary, pulling out the last pho­to they had with me «when we were in hap­pi­er times» or pulling out the worst fault they re­mem­bered.

I would imag­ine peo­ple ac­cess­ing pho­tos of me from so­cial me­dia to say how sor­ry they are that I had died. I would feel sad for Jo­van who would have to en­dure so­cial me­dia know­ing full well that none of those had mean­ing in my life­time and know­ing they would trans­late to noth­ing in his life ei­ther.

I live with bipo­lar dis­or­der II. It is a lone­ly life. It is so very chal­leng­ing. I once had a friend who knew some­thing about the tremors and ter­rors of such an ill­ness. We spoke con­sis­tent­ly every day for decades. If I did not an­swer her, she would con­tact a friend or rel­a­tive. I thank her im­mense­ly for those years.

But find­ing a friend­ship so com­mit­ted is un­usu­al when you live with a mood dis­or­der. And keep­ing up with re­la­tion­ships is dif­fi­cult too. There are days when the emo­tion­al and phys­i­cal pain are just too much and there are not many ways to get peo­ple to un­der­stand un­less they care deeply, so you stay qui­et­ly to your­self.

It is a mis­er­able ex­is­tence too, not just in­ter­nal­ly bat­tling demons but know­ing peo­ple are fed up with your shift­ing moods and dis­re­gard you be­cause you are «strange.» Peo­ple do not care to pro­vide a safe space for you, nor do they try to pro­tect you.

Some­times the lure of gos­sip­ing about all that is wrong with you is too ex­cit­ing and when that hap­pens suf­fi­cient­ly, you de­cide that iso­la­tion is safer. It is so hard car­ry­ing my bur­den and the one peo­ple place on me by want­i­ng me to be some­one else or us­ing every op­por­tu­ni­ty to speak ill about what I am not.

When you live with a men­tal ill­ness, stig­ma is rife. Peo­ple some­times be­have as though they want you to know you re­al­ly do not mat­ter to them.

You see their con­duct to­wards oth­ers—how they care and would go out of their way to serve them in sick­ness or health while en­sur­ing you know they are shun­ning you.

Peo­ple would say stuff like «she stays by her­self, and I stay by my­self» and I would think I am ill which prompts my iso­la­tion, so what is your rea­son?

I live on a com­pound with peo­ple who do not see me for days some­times weeks on end. I pray reg­u­lar­ly and ask God to not let me die and be found days af­ter be­cause no one had thought to check on me. As dif­fi­cult as it is for me to in­ter­act with con­stant mood lows, I still try dai­ly to mes­sage a few peo­ple who I know un­der­stand, love, or tol­er­ate me.

The re­proach I read in some on­line com­ments fol­low­ing Suzanne’s death about: «How you could live by peo­ple, and no­body re­alise yuh dead» which went on to sug­gest that is «bad liv­ing» re­al­ly knocked me out Mon­day.

Have we no de­cen­cy?

But just how to stop peo­ple from talk­ing about things of which they know noth­ing? How to get peo­ple to care if they do not want to?

