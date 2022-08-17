Living with bipolar disorder is a terrifying ordeal

by Caroline Ravello
This is my second attempt at this week’s instalment.
Rather than the catharsis I expected, I remained distressed after spending time describing my encounters with Suzanne Mills. I had attempted to recount those as a defence to comments which said to me people knew nothing of what she suffered yet rushed to «analysis» at her death.
May she find peace and may all whose lives she touched be consoled at this time.
Sometimes I hate social media. These platforms have provided such wonderful opportunities but there is a «freedom» that comes with our access to the freedom provided that ruffles me. Or in Tringlish: it rumffles me.
Social media really seems to give us the impression that we are in touch with people or involved in their lives. When we «like» a post, somehow, we convince ourselves we have contributed in some measure to the person’s wellbeing. We can walk away feeling accomplished, connected even.
I love that social media gives us opportunity to communicate but social media does not provide the human connection we each need.
To the point about freedoms though, for the most part I can scroll past the hatred, bigotry, lies, and manipulations in which people tend to trade without compunction. I do my best not to read nor engage the folly, and the algorithms reward me by not bringing the mongers in my feed.
My angst then is about the liberties I have seen, especially the one where people speak with authority about other people’s lives, in life and especially upon their death, with a discomfiting rush to eulogise or demonise.
Sometimes, I think of my own demise and wonder how many people who have not communicated with me in over a year would rush to announce my obituary, pulling out the last photo they had with me «when we were in happier times» or pulling out the worst fault they remembered.
I would imagine people accessing photos of me from social media to say how sorry they are that I had died. I would feel sad for Jovan who would have to endure social media knowing full well that none of those had meaning in my lifetime and knowing they would translate to nothing in his life either.
I live with bipolar disorder II. It is a lonely life. It is so very challenging. I once had a friend who knew something about the tremors and terrors of such an illness. We spoke consistently every day for decades. If I did not answer her, she would contact a friend or relative. I thank her immensely for those years.
But finding a friendship so committed is unusual when you live with a mood disorder. And keeping up with relationships is difficult too. There are days when the emotional and physical pain are just too much and there are not many ways to get people to understand unless they care deeply, so you stay quietly to yourself.
It is a miserable existence too, not just internally battling demons but knowing people are fed up with your shifting moods and disregard you because you are «strange.» People do not care to provide a safe space for you, nor do they try to protect you.
Sometimes the lure of gossiping about all that is wrong with you is too exciting and when that happens sufficiently, you decide that isolation is safer. It is so hard carrying my burden and the one people place on me by wanting me to be someone else or using every opportunity to speak ill about what I am not.
When you live with a mental illness, stigma is rife. People sometimes behave as though they want you to know you really do not matter to them.
You see their conduct towards others—how they care and would go out of their way to serve them in sickness or health while ensuring you know they are shunning you.
People would say stuff like «she stays by herself, and I stay by myself» and I would think I am ill which prompts my isolation, so what is your reason?
I live on a compound with people who do not see me for days sometimes weeks on end. I pray regularly and ask God to not let me die and be found days after because no one had thought to check on me. As difficult as it is for me to interact with constant mood lows, I still try daily to message a few people who I know understand, love, or tolerate me.
The reproach I read in some online comments following Suzanne’s death about: «How you could live by people, and nobody realise yuh dead» which went on to suggest that is «bad living» really knocked me out Monday.
Have we no decency?
But just how to stop people from talking about things of which they know nothing? How to get people to care if they do not want to?
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian