Livestock farmer murdered in Arima

Entornointeligente.com /

by An­na-Lisa Paul

A live­stock farmer of La Re­treat Road, Ari­ma, was shot dead on Sat­ur­day as he re­turned home.

Car­lel Kurt Camp­bell, 43, had just dri­ven in­to his front yard and ex­it­ed the ve­hi­cle when he was con­front­ed by two armed men.

Eye-wit­ness­es said Camp­bell had ar­rived around 6.30 pm on Au­gust 6, and was in the process of emp­ty­ing the ve­hi­cle – when he turned around and saw the masked men alight­ing from a wait­ing car which had stopped in front of his house.

As the as­sailants shot Camp­bell, he fell to the ground and they sped off in a Toy­ota Field­er wag­on.

Camp­bell’s rel­a­tives rushed out­side to find him bleed­ing from sev­er­al gun­shot wounds.

He died at the scene.

Foren­sic per­son­nel re­cov­ered 18 nine-mm spent shells and six 5.56 spent shells in Camp­bell’s front yard.

A post-mortem is ex­pect­ed to be done to­day at the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre, St James.

En­quiries are con­tin­u­ing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com