Livestock farmer murdered in Arima

by Anna-Lisa Paul
A livestock farmer of La Retreat Road, Arima, was shot dead on Saturday as he returned home.
Carlel Kurt Campbell, 43, had just driven into his front yard and exited the vehicle when he was confronted by two armed men.
Eye-witnesses said Campbell had arrived around 6.30 pm on August 6, and was in the process of emptying the vehicle – when he turned around and saw the masked men alighting from a waiting car which had stopped in front of his house.
As the assailants shot Campbell, he fell to the ground and they sped off in a Toyota Fielder wagon.
Campbell’s relatives rushed outside to find him bleeding from several gunshot wounds.
He died at the scene.
Forensic personnel recovered 18 nine-mm spent shells and six 5.56 spent shells in Campbell’s front yard.
A post-mortem is expected to be done today at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.
Enquiries are continuing.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian