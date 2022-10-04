Live blog: Zelenskyy’s decree stresses talks with Putin ‘impossible’

Entornointeligente.com /

The upper house of Russia’s parliament approves the annexation of four Ukrainian regions and Kiev’s forces continue with their counter-offensive as fighting enters the 223rd day. Ukraine has made more battlefield gains on Monday, taking territory tens of kilometres behind the previous frontlines in the southern Kherson region. (AFP) Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Zelenskyy decree rules out Ukraine talks with Putin as 'impossible'

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin «impossible», but leaving the door open to talks with Russia.

The decree formalised comments made by Zelenskyy on Friday after the Russian president proclaimed four occupied regions of Ukraine to be a part of Russia, in what Kiev and the West said was an illegitimate farce.

«He (Putin) does not know what dignity and honesty are. Therefore, we are ready for a dialogue with Russia, but with another president of Russia,» Zelenskyy said on Friday.

Putin, who turns 70 this week, has dominated Russia's political landscape for more than two decades and could run for office two more times under constitutional reforms he presided over, potentially remaining in power until 2036.

US Treasury seeks three-phased Russian fuel price cap

New sanctions by G7 countries on Russia will target its oil and products in three phases, senior US treasury official Ben Harris has told the Argus European Crude Conference in Geneva. The Group of Seven is trying to find ways to limit Russian profits from exporting oil following its offensive against Ukraine.

Harris, the Treasury's assistant secretary for economic policy, said G7 sanctions will target Russian crude oil, while later ones will focus on diesel and finally on lower value products such as naphtha.

The price at which Russian oil sales will be capped has not been decided, Harris said, adding it will be high enough to provide an incentive to maintain output and above the marginal production cost for Russia's most expensive oil well.

Russian court fines Amazon's Twitch $68,000 over refusal to delete content

A Russian court has fined streaming service Twitch 4 million roubles ($68,000) for failing to remove an interview with a Ukrainian political figure, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russian authorities said the interview violated Russian laws on the spreading of fake information. Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia's Federation Council ratifies annexation of four Ukrainian regions

The upper house of Russia's parliament has voted to approve the incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia, as Moscow sets about formally annexing territory it sized from Kiev during its seven-month conflict.

In a session on Tuesday, the Federation Council unanimously ratified legislation to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, following a similar vote in the State Duma, Russia's lower house, a day ago.

The documents now pass back to the Kremlin for President Vladimir Putin's final signature to formally annex the four regions, representing around 18% of Ukraine's internationally recognised territory.

Russia's Upper House of Parliament unanimously approves President Vladimir Putin's annexation plans pic.twitter.com/HSAP7gP7xK

— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 4, 2022 IMF mulls $1.3B in emergency funding for Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board will consider Ukraine's request for $1.3 billion in emergency funding on Thursday as Russia's aggression against the country continues, two sources familiar with the matter said.

IMF staff have prepared the necessary documents and believe Ukraine has received sufficient financial assurances from its global partners to meet the IMF's debt sustainability requirements and qualify for emergency funds, the sources told Reuters news agency.

IMF staff are slated to meet with Ukrainian authorities in Vienna the week of October 17 for technical discussions about Ukraine's economic plans, one of the sources added.

UK to support Ukraine 'through to victory': Top diplomat

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly will on Tuesday declare that Britain has the «strategic endurance» to see Ukraine «through to victory» over Russia.

In a speech to his Conservative Party's annual conference, Cleverly will say Ukraine has Britain's unwavering support in its efforts to push back Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces.

«This is why we stand shoulder to shoulder with those brave Ukrainians defending their homeland. And Britain has the strategic endurance to see them through to victory,» Cleverly is planned to say.

North Korea backs Russian annexation of Ukraine's land

North Korea has voiced support for Russia's annexation of areas of Ukraine that its troops occupy, and accused the US and its allies of acting like a gangster by leading a drive at the UN against Moscow's behavior.

North Korean Foreign Minister Jo Chol-su said referendums of four regions on joining Russia are perfectly legitimate and «held in keeping with the UN Charter laying down the principles of the equality of peoples,» the state-run KCNA news agency said.

Jo said the United States was interfering in the internal affairs of independent countries and «abusing» the UN Security Council.

«If the UNSC is going to violate the independent rights and fundamental interests of a sovereign state with the illogical and gangster-like double standards running counter to the aim and principle of the UN Charter, it will be held totally responsible for the consequences to be entailed by it,» Jo said.

Russia's aggression cost Ukraine's environment estimated $35B: Kiev

Environmental damage in Ukraine caused by Russia's incursion was estimated at around 36 billion euros ($35.3 billion), with millions of hectares of natural reserves under threat, Ukraine's environment minister said.

One fifth of protected areas in Ukraine is at risk of destruction and about 2,000 cases of environmental damages have already been recorded, the environment minister, Ruslan Strilets, said, showing slides to European Union lawmakers at a hearing in the EU Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

According to estimates from the Ukrainian government, the bill for air pollution caused by the conflict in Ukraine is so far about 25 billion euros and another 11.4 billion euros are needed to address damage to the soil.

Citing a new methodology developed by the Ukrainian government to calculate the damages, Strilets said the seven-month-old fighting alone had caused 31 million tons of CO2 emissions, roughly the amount produced by New Zealand annually.

