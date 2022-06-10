Live blog: Zelenskyy says Russian troops thwarted in Zaporizhzhia region

Entornointeligente.com /

Pro-Russian rebels sentence to death three foreigners who were captured while fighting for Ukraine, as Kiev seeks more Western arms to fend off Moscow’s assault – now in its 107th day. Ukrainian forces were gradually advancing in the Kharkiv region, east of Kiev, «liberating our land,» says President Zelenskyy. (Reuters) Friday, June 10, 2022

Zelenskyy reports 'positive' news from Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported «positive» news from the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, where he said Ukraine's forces were managing to thwart Russian troops.

In a video address, Zelenskyy also said Ukrainian forces were gradually advancing in the Kharkiv region, east of Kiev, «liberating our land. [We] are holding defence in the Mykolaiv axis.»

Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine's ambition to join the European Union, calling on European leaders to listen to their citizens who on the whole support Ukraine’s integration into the bloc.

«Most Europeans support Ukraine's integration. And if Europeans support it, then the politicians, who are still sceptical in some countries, should not set themselves against the people, society, and the very course of European history.»

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

