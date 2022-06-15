Live blog: Zelenskyy says battle for Donbass will determine ‘course of war’

Entornointeligente.com /

Russia tells Ukrainian forces holed up in a chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk to lay down their arms as it fights to maintain momentum in its battle for control of eastern Ukraine, part of Moscow’s wider offensive, now in its 112th day. NATO chief endorses Ukraine’s increasingly desperate calls for more weapons, urging allies to speed up deliveries to Kiev. (Reuters) Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Zelenskyy: Donbass battle will determine 'course of war'

Ukraine's battle against Russian troops in the eastern region of the Donbass will determine the «course of the war,» President Zelensky has said, asking his nation to stay strong in the face of Moscow's devastating attack against two key cities.

As the outcome of the conflict hangs in the balance, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg endorsed Ukraine's increasingly desperate calls for more weapons, urging allies to speed up deliveries to Kiev.

Russian forces have intensified efforts to cut off Ukrainian troops remaining in the industrial hub of Sievierodonetsk, destroying all three bridges which connect it across a river to the twin city of Lysychansk.

«Unfortunately, there are painful losses. But we must stay strong. This is our nation,» Zelensky said in a video address. «Hanging in there in Donbass is crucial. Donbass is the key to deciding who will dominate in the coming weeks.»

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

