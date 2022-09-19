Live blog: Zelenskyy promises no ‘lull’ in taking back Ukrainian towns

Entornointeligente.com /

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy counted a list of towns that Ukraine has taken back in its lightning push across the northeast as the conflict with Russia enters the 208th day. A view of a destroyed bridge not far from city of Balakliya, Kharkiv region on September 18, 2022, recently recaptured by the Ukrainian army following the retreat of Russian troops. (AFP) Monday, September 19, 2022

Zelenskyy promises no 'lull' in taking back Ukrainian towns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised his country there would be no letup in the counteroffensive that has reclaimed towns and cities from Russian troops, as shelling continued across a wide stretch of Ukraine.

«Maybe now it seems to some of you that after a series of victories we have a certain lull,» he said in his nightly video address. «But this is not a lull. This is preparation for the next series … Because Ukraine must be free — all of it.»

As Russian shells hit towns and cities over the weekend, the British Defense Ministry warned that Moscow is likely to increase attacks on civilian targets as it suffers battlefield defeats.

«In the last seven days, Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect,» the ministry said in an online briefing.

For live updates from Sunday (September 18), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com