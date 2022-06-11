Live blog: Zelenskyy didn’t want to hear US over Russia’s attack — Biden

Entornointeligente.com /

Civilians are fleeing intense fighting in eastern Ukraine as Russian and Ukrainian forces engaged in a grinding battle of attrition for key cities in the country’s industrial heartland on the 108th day. This photograph taken on June 10, 2022, shows the regional government building destroyed by a Russian missile strike in March 2022, in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, amid the Russian attack on Ukraine. (AFP) Saturday, June 11, 2022

Zelenskyy didn't want to hear US over Russia's attack – Biden

President Joe Biden, speaking to donors at a Democratic fundraiser, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy «didn’t want to hear it» when US intelligence gathered information that Russia was preparing to attack.

The remarks came as Biden was talking about his work to rally and solidify support for Ukraine as the conflict continues into its fourth month.

«Nothing like this has happened since World War II. I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating. But I knew we had data to sustain he» — meaning Russian President Vladimir Putin — «was going to go in, off the border.»

«There was no doubt,» Biden said. «And Zelenskyy didn’t want to hear it.»

Civilians flee intense fighting in contested eastern Ukraine

Mostly women, children and elderly residents left on a special evacuation train that departed from eastern Ukraine's city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region and headed west.

«We live on the front line now,» said Svitlana Kaplun, whose family fled as shelling reached their neighborhood in the city of Krasnohorivka.

«The kids are worried all the time, they are afraid to sleep at night, so we decided to take them out.»

