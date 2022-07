Live blog: Zelenskyy claims Ukraine unbowed, even Russians expect defeat

Entornointeligente.com /

Ukraine restarts grain exports from its Black Sea ports under a deal brokered by Türkiye and UN aimed at easing global food shortages, but warns deliveries would suffer if Russia continues strikes, as fighting enters its 152nd day. As the conflict enters its sixth month, there is no sign of a let-up in the fighting. (AP) Monday, July 25, 2022

Zelenskyy says Ukrainians won't be 'cowed'

After five months of Russian attacks, Ukraine will continue to do all it can to inflict as much damage on its enemy as possible, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

«Even the occupiers admit we will win,» he said as he hailed the upcoming day of Ukrainian statehood, July 28, a new annual holiday that Zelenskyy announced in August last year. «We hear it in their conversations all the time. In what they are telling their relatives when they call them.»

Like every day in the last months, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was not letting up. «We do everything to inflict the highest possible damage on the enemy and to gather for Ukraine as much support as possible.»

He said Ukraine had an important week ahead, with the holiday approaching in the midst of what he called a «cruel war.» «But we will celebrate against all odds. Because Ukrainians won't be cowed.»

Source: Reuters

