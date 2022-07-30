Live blog: Zelenskyy calls prison strike ‘deliberate Russian war crime’

Entornointeligente.com /

Moscow and Kiev accuse each other of bombing a jail holding Ukrainian prisoners in Russian-held territory, with Ukrainian President Zelensky calling attack «a war crime» as fighting enters its 157th day. Russia alleges strikes were carried out by Ukraine with US-supplied long-range missiles, but Kiev blames Moscow for blasting the prison. (Reuters) Friday, July 29, 2022

Ukraine calls for Russia to be recognised as 'state sponsor of terrorism'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the deaths of dozens of prisoners in a Russian-held jail showed there should be clear legal recognition that Russia was a «state sponsor of terrorism.»

«Today, I received information about the attack by the occupiers on Olenivka (the prison's location), in the Donetsk region. It is a deliberate Russian war crime, a deliberate mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war. More than 50 dead,» he said in his daily address.

«I am appealing especially to the United States of America. A decision is needed and it is needed now.»

