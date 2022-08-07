Live blog: Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘terror’ after nuclear plant strike

Entornointeligente.com /

Russian forces begin assault on two key cities in eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine’s military and local officials say, as fighting enters its 165th day. Kiev and Moscow have blamed each other for the attacks on the plant, Europe’s largest atomic power complex. (Reuters Archive) Sunday, August 7, 2022

Zelenskyy denounces Russia's 'terror' after damage to nuclear plant

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant «for terror» after the operator of the facility reported major damage at the site.

Energoatom, operator of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the south of the country, said that parts of the facility had been «seriously damaged» by military strikes and one of its reactors was forced to shut down.

Kiev and Moscow have blamed each other for the attacks on the plant, Europe's largest atomic power complex.

Zelenskyy, in his nightly address, once again accused Moscow of terrorism, saying, «Russian terrorists became the first in the world to use the power plant… for terror.»

For live updates from Saturday (August 6), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com