Live blog: US expects global price cap on Russian oil by December

Russia declares its military objectives in Ukraine now go beyond designated Donbass region as mutual casualties spike on 148th day of the fierce fighting. Russia says it will not export oil to the world market if the price is capped below the cost of production. (Reuters) Thursday, July 21, 2022

US expects global Russian oil price cap

The United States hopes to see a global price cap on Russian oil introduced by December, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo has said.

«We are following on what the Europeans have done,» he told the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado. «They introduced the idea of looking to do a price cap but they also said by December, they plan to put in place their insurance ban.

Russia has said it will not export oil to the world market if the price is capped below the cost of production.

Brazil, China, India and some African and Middle Eastern countries have increased energy imports from Russia, which sells at deep discounts to global benchmarks because many European refiners have stopped buying Russian oil.

Our goal is to make sure that as that insurance ban is going into place, we’re in a position where there’s a price cap that can be joined onto that that is a global one that helps to drive down global energy prices and also allows Russian energy to flow into the market place.

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo For live updates from Wednesday (July 20), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

