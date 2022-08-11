Live blog: Ukraine shelling causes ammonia leak in Donetsk – separatists

Entornointeligente.com /

Fierce fighting between Moscow and Kiev continues in eastern and southern territories on day 169 of the conflict even as both sides trade blame for imperiling Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with attacks nearby. Smoke rises after the shelling of a brewery during the Ukraine-Russia fighting in the city of Donetsk. (Reuters) Thursday, August 11, 2022

Pro-Russia rebels: Ukraine shells brewery, causing ammonia leak in Donetsk

Pro-Russian separatists have accused Ukraine of shelling a brewery in the occupied eastern city of Donetsk, killing one person and triggering a leak of ammonia, Interfax news agency reported.

The emergency ministry in the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said a shell had hit an ammonia line late at night, sparking a fire that at one point covered 6,500 square feet.

Pictures from the scene showed flames lighting the sky above one part of the city as well as firefighters donning masks. One picture appeared to show a corpse on the ground.

