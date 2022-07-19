Live blog: Ukraine sacks more officials amid intense Russia shelling

Entornointeligente.com /

Russian forces keep up their bombardment of cities across Ukraine on day 146 of fighting, with intense shelling of Sumy in the north, cluster bombs targeting Mykolaiv, and a missile strike in Odesa in the south, authorities say. Russia says it has ordered the military to concentrate on destroying Ukraine’s Western-supplied rockets and artillery. (Reuters) Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Zelenskyy: Personnel audit of security service under way

As Russia kept up its relentless shelling across the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expanded the shakeup of his security services by suspending 28 more officials, a day after he dismissed two senior officials over allegations that their agencies harboured «collaborators and traitors.»

In his new video address, Zelenskyy said a «personnel audit» of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was under way. The issue of the dismissal of 28 officials is being considered. From different levels, in different directions. But the grounds are similar –– unsatisfactory job performance.»

Zelenskyy said his troops have managed to inflict significant logistical losses on Russians, saying.»It is getting increasingly harder for the Russian army to hold its positions in the occupied territory. Step by step, we advance, breaking the occupiers' supply, detecting and neutralising collaborators.»

