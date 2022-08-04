3 agosto, 2022
Live blog: Ukraine reportedly seeking China’s help to ‘influence’ Russia

Ukraine says Russia has started creating a military strike force aimed at President Zelenskyy’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih and that Moscow could be preparing new attacks in southern Ukraine as fighting rages on its 162nd day. Graffiti on wall in Kiev depicts a Ukrainian serviceman making a shot with a US-made Javelin portable anti-tank missile system. (AFP) Thursday, August 4, 2022

Zelenskyy: China can politically, economically influence Russia

Ukraine is seeking an opportunity to speak «directly» with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help end its conflict with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

In an interview with SCMP, the Ukrainian leader urged China to use its outsize political and economic influence over Russia to bring an end to the fighting.

«It's a very powerful state. It's a powerful economy … So (it) can politically, and economically influence Russia. And China is [also a] permanent member of the UN Security Council,» the report quoted Zelenskyy as saying. 

