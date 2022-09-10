Live blog: Ukraine reconstruction to cost $349B – report

Entornointeligente.com /

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces liberated more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region and that fighting – now in its 199th day – continues in the eastern Donbass and the south. Russia has taken control of around a fifth of Ukraine, an assault Kiev and its Western allies dub an imperial-style war of aggression. (Reuters Archive) Saturday, September 10, 2022

Report: Ukraine reconstruction to cost $349B

Rebuilding Ukraine following the devastation caused by the Russian offensive will cost an estimated $349 billion, according to a report.

But the figure, which totals 1.5 times the size of the Ukrainian economy, is considered a minimum and is expected to grow in the coming months as the war continues, according to the joint assessment by the government of Ukraine, the European Commission, and the World Bank.

Physical damage alone inflicted since the offensive in late February through June 1 already totaled $97 billion, the report said.

«The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to exact a terrible toll, from significant civilian casualties and the displacement of millions of people to the widespread destruction of homes, businesses, social institutions, and economic activity,» said Anna Bjerde, the World Bank's regional vice president for Europe and Central Asia.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's army retakes 30 settlements in northeast

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country's forces had seized back control of 30 settlements from Russian troops in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

«As of today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated and taken control of more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv» region, he said.

Zelenskyy: Turkish drone maker to build Ukraine factory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with the head of Turkish defence firm Baykar and said the company would set up a factory in Ukraine to build unmanned aerial vehicles.

Baykar's Bayraktar TB2 drone has been hugely popular in Ukraine, where it helped destroy many Russian artillery systems and armoured vehicles.

«We discussed the details of the construction of the Baykar factory in Ukraine and the production of new goods using Ukrainian components,» Zelenskyy said in an online post after meeting Baykar Chief Executi ve Haluk Bayraktar in Kiev.

A video posted online showed Zelenskyy giving Bayraktar the Ukrainian Order of Merit. In return, Zelenskyy received a traditional embroidered Ukrainian shirt featuring a drone.

US issues guidance over proposed Russian oil price cap

The US Treasury has issued new guidance on a proposed Western price cap on Russian oil exports, saying that maritime services providers would not be held liable for false pricing information provided by buyers and sellers of Russian crude.

The Treasury said in the guidance that those purchasing Russian crude at prices above the cap who knowingly provide false documentation could be subject to investigations for sanctions violations.

It said governments participating in the cap would share such information to help police it.

The price cap plan agreed by G7 wealthy nations calls for participating countries to deny insurance, finance, brokering, navigation and other services to oil cargoes priced above a yet-to-be-determined price cap on crude and oil products.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

