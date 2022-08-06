Live blog: Ukraine fortifies position in eastern city for Russia’s assault

Entornointeligente.com /

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant as fighting rages again in the crucial border region of the Donbass on the 164th day. The eastern city of Sloviansk is considered a strategic target in Moscow’s ambitions to seize all of Donetsk province. (AFP) Saturday, August 6, 2022

Ukrainian unit digs in for Russian assault on eastern city

Ukrainian military personnel are fortifying their positions around the eastern city of Sloviansk in expectation of a fresh Russian attempt to seize the strategic point in the fiercely fought-over Donetsk region.

As heavy ground fighting continues on the front line only miles to the east, southeast and north of Sloviansk, members of the Dnipro-1 Regiment are digging in after a week of relative calm. The last Russian strike on the city occurred on July 30.

While the lull provided Sloviansk's remaining residents a reprieve after regular shelling between April and July, some unit members say it could be a prelude to renewed attacks.

Sloviansk is considered a strategic target in Moscow’s ambitions to seize all of Donetsk province, a largely Russian-speaking area in eastern Ukraine where Russian forces and pro-Moscow separatists control about 60% of the territory.

Ukraine fighting set to enter new phase: UK military intelligence

Russia's attack against Ukraine is about to enter a new phase, with most fighting shifting to a nearly 350 kilometre front stretching southwest from near Zaporizhzhia to Kherson, parallel to the Dnieper River, British military intelligence has said.

Russian forces are almost certainly amassing in the south of Ukraine, anticipating a counter-offensive or in preparation for a possible assault, the UK's Ministry of Defence said on Twitter on Saturday.

Long convoys of Russian military trucks, tanks, towed artillery and other weapons continue to move away from Ukraine's Donbass region and are headed southwest.

(6/8) Ukrainian forces are focusing their targeting on bridges, ammunition depots, and rail links with growing frequency in Ukraine’s southern regions.

— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 6, 2022 Head of Amnesty Ukraine quits over rights report

The head of Amnesty International's Ukraine office has resigned, accusing the rights organisation of parroting Kremlin propaganda in a controversial report that criticised the Kiev's military response to Russia's attack.

Amnesty sparked outrage in Ukraine when it released a report on Thursday, accusing the military of endangering civilians by establishing bases in schools and hospitals, and launching counterattacks from heavily populated areas.

Pokalchuk said she had tried to warn Amnesty's senior leadership that the report was one-sided and failed to properly take into account the Ukrainian position, but she was ignored.

The organisation unintentionally put out a statement that sounded like support for Russian narratives. Striving to protect civilians, this research instead became a tool of Russian propaganda…If you don’t live in a country invaded by occupiers who are tearing it to pieces, you probably don’t understand what it’s like to condemn an army of defenders.

Oksana Pokalchuk, The head of Amnesty International Ukraine Hiroshima official targets Russia in atomic bombing memorial speech

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui, in his peace declaration, has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of «using his own people as instruments of war and stealing the lives and livelihoods of innocent civilians in another country.»

Russia's aggression on Ukraine is helping build support for nuclear deterrence, Matsui said, urging the world not to repeat the mistakes that destroyed his city 77 years ago by US nuclear bombers.

Matsui criticised nuclear weapon states, including Russia, for not taking steps despite their pledge to abide by obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

«Rather than treating a world without nuclear weapons like a distant dream, they should be taking concrete steps toward its realisation,» he said. Matsui cited Leo Tolstoy, the Russian author of «War and Peace», saying: «Never build your happiness on the misfortune of others, for only in their happiness can you find your own.»

Zelenskyy: Russia must take responsibility for nuclear plant 'terror'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his daily video address has said Russia should «take responsibility for the very fact of creating a threat to a nuclear plant», following a strike at Europe's largest nuclear site,

«Today, the occupiers have created another extremely risky situation for all of Europe: they struck the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant twice.

Any bombing of this site is a shameless crime, an act of terror,» he said. The Ukrainian foreign ministry earlier said the «possible consequences of hitting a working reactor are equivalent to using an atomic bomb».

Moscow, in turn, has accused Ukrainian forces of targeting the plant.

