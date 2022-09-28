Live blog: Ukraine, EU dismiss Russia-backed separatist referendums

Entornointeligente.com /

Ukraine calls on the West to increase military aid as authorities in four Moscow-held regions declare victory in annexation votes, with the conflict entering its 217th day. Describing the «referendums» organised by Russia as a sham, Ukraine says they had «nothing to do with expression of will» and will have no implications for Ukraine’s «administrative-territorial system and internationally recognised borders». (AFP) Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Ukraine says it will 'never agree to Russian ultimatums'

Ukraine has said Russia-organised votes in four Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia were «null and worthless», and that Kiev will press on with efforts to free Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces.

Urging its international partners to impose tough new sanctions on Moscow and provide Kiev with more military aid, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Ukraine would never agree to Russian ultimatums.

Describing the «referendums» organised by Russia as a sham, it said they had «nothing to do with expression of will» and had no implications for Ukraine’s «administrative-territorial system and internationally recognised borders.»

Forcing people in these territories (where separatist votes were held) to fill out some papers at the barrel of a gun is yet another Russian crime in the course of its aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Occupied Ukrainian regions to ask Putin to annex them

Russian-backed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine have said they will ask President Vladimir Putin to incorporate them into Russian Federation, after claiming that their residents overwhelmingly supported such a move in votes that the West views as illegitimate.

Pro-Moscow officials in the eastern Luhansk region and the partially occupied southern region of Zaporizhzhia said they will make the request on Wednesday. The Russian-backed administration of the neighbouring occupied Kherson region said such a request to Putin will be made «in the coming days.»

EU slams 'falsified outcome' of votes in Ukraine

The EU slammed «illegal» annexation votes Russia held in four occupied regions of Ukraine and their «falsified» results, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

«EU denounces holding of illegal 'referenda' and their falsified outcome,» Borrell said on Twitter.

EU denounces holding of illegal «referenda» and their falsified outcome.

This is another violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty + territorial integrity, amidst systematic abuses of human rights.

We commend the courage of Ukrainians, who continue to oppose & resist Russian invasion.

— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) September 28, 2022 EU sees Nord Stream pipeline leaks as ‘deliberate act’

The EU considers leaks from two Russia-Germany undersea gas pipelines this week «are not a coincidence», with indications they were «a deliberate act», the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.

Expressing «deep concern» over the Nord Stream 1 and 2 leaks and calling for an investigation, Borrell said in a statement that «all available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act».

Canada to impose new sanctions on Russia over ‘sham’ referendums in Ukraine

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he intends to impose new sanctions over Russia's «sham» referendums in occupied regions of Ukraine.

«Canada does not and will not ever recognise the results of these sham referendums or Russia's attempted illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories,» Trudeau said in a statement.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen warns of the «strongest possible response» if active EU energy infrastructure is attacked pic.twitter.com/5e7ZIj7xGd

— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 28, 2022 Ukraine conflict hammers growth in ex-Soviet bloc: EBRD bank

Rocketing inflation and dwindling gas supplies fuelled by Russia's attack against Ukraine will hammer growth in the ex-Soviet bloc next year, Europe's development bank forecasts.

The bank's investment zone is set for growth of three percent next year. But the EBRD had previously forecast a stronger expansion of 4.7 percent for its region that includes nations ranging from Albania to Poland and Morocco.

The bank remains mindful that many EBRD nations are «highly» dependent on gas for their energy needs.

Negative factors related to high energy prices, the Ukraine war, inflation and the anticipated slowdown in western Europe, make the prospects for next year bleaker.

Beata Javorcik, EBRD chief economist Italy’s Meloni tells Ukraine it can count on her

Nationalist leader Giorgia Meloni, set to become Italy's next prime minister, has pledged her full support for Kiev after receiving congratulations from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for her election victory.

In a tweet late on Tuesday, a day after Meloni and her right-wing allies won a commanding parliamentary majority, Zelenskyy said he was looking forward to «fruitful cooperation with the new government».

Meloni replied swiftly. «Dear Zelenskyy, you know that you can count on our loyal support for the cause of freedom of Ukrainian people.»

Dear @ZelenskyyUa , you know that you can count on our loyal support for the cause of freedom of Ukrainian people. Stay strong and keep your faith steadfast! 🇮🇹🇺🇦

— Giorgia Meloni 🇮🇹 ن (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 27, 2022 US readies $1.1B new arms package for Ukraine

The United States is preparing a new $1.1 billion arms package for Ukraine's battle with Russia that will be announced in coming days, US officials have said on condition of anonymity.

The package will include HIMARS launcher systems, accompanying munitions, various types of counter-drone systems and radar systems, along with spares, training and technical support, a source briefed on the plan said.

It is expected to use funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative appropriated by Congress to allow the Biden administration to procure weapons from industry rather than from existing US weapons stocks.

