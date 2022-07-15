Live blog: Ukraine conflict worsens hunger, undernourishment in Africa

Entornointeligente.com /

Ukraine conflict worsens hunger, undernourishment in Africa

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine could not have come at a worse time for economies in Africa that have yet to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Vera Songwe, the executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) said in a brief statement.

Since the beginning of the conflict in February this year, oil prices have reached their highest levels since 2008, wheat prices have soared to 14-year highs and fertilizer prices have surged by nearly 30 percent, Songwe said, noting that these macro trends have inflicted «high human costs» on the continent.

She pointed out that around 25 African countries depend on wheat imports from Russia and Ukraine.

«With grain products often accounting for a large share of local diets, the risk of hunger and undernourishment is rising fast — and not just for low-income households and many African governments have little scope to respond to this escalating crisis.»

