Live blog: Ukraine advances towards Izium against Russia in Donbass

Fierce fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has advanced in Donbass region as both sides blame each other for shelling high-risk nuclear complex of Zaporizhzhia on 167th day of conflict. In this file photo taken on May 1, 2022, a Russian serviceman patrols the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Energodar. (AFP) Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Ukraine advances towards Izium against Russia in Donbass

Ukraine reported intense Russian shelling across the front lines as both sides traded blame for the weekend strike on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex which triggered international concern about a potential atomic disaster.

Heavy fighting was reported in frontline towns near the eastern city of Donetsk, where Ukrainian officials said Russian troops were launching waves of attacks as they try to seize control of the industrialised Donbass region.

«The situation in the region is tense — shelling is constant throughout the front line … The enemy is also using air strikes a great deal,» Donetsk regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian TV.

