Live blog: UK wants tank, warplane production for Ukraine ramped up

US presses its allies to move «heaven and earth» to keep Kiev well-supplied with weapons as Russia rains fire on eastern and southern Ukraine in ongoing fighting – now in its 63rd day. Ukrainian service members pose for a picture in a front of a damaged Russian tank T-72 BV. (Reuters) Wednesday, April 27, 2022

'Ramp up' tank and warplane production for Ukraine

Ukraine's fate is hanging in the balance and its allies must brace for the long haul and «ramp up» military production including tanks and planes to help, Britain's foreign minister will say on Wednesday.

The global security structures that should have prevented Russian President Vladimir Putin's offensive have failed, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will say in a speech calling for «a new approach».

«We cannot be complacent –– the fate of Ukraine remains in the balance,» she will say, according to a preview of her address to diplomats and business leaders in London.

Chinese drone maker DJI suspends business in Russia, Ukraine

Drone giant DJI Technology Co Ltd has said it will temporarily suspend business in Russia and Ukraine, making it the first major Chinese company to halt sales to Russia since the country launched its offensive in neighbouring Ukraine in February.

«DJI is internally reassessing compliance requirements in various jurisdictions,» the privately held company said in a statement. «Pending the current review, DJI will temporarily suspend all business activities in Russia and Ukraine.»

Although Western firms have pulled out of Russia in protest, many Chinese companies have stayed there, taking a cue from Beijing's stance of refraining from criticism of Moscow over the assault.

Ukrainian officials and citizens have accused DJI, the world's largest maker of consumer and industrial drones, of leaking data on the Ukrainian military to Russia.

India's ONGC struggling to move Russian oil to Asia – sources

India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is struggling to find a vessel to ship 700,000 barrels of crude from Russia's Far East, in a growing sign that complex trades involving one of Moscow's biggest partners are being interrupted by Western sanctions, sources say.

Several Indian companies including ONGC have stakes in Russian oil and gas assets, and India has been buying more Russian crude since Moscow attacked Ukraine, snapping up the popular Urals crude grade, while other buyers have shunned Russian exports.

ONGC has a 20 percent stake in the Sakhalin 1 project that produces a Russian grade known as Sokol, which ONGC exports through tenders. Sokol is mostly bought by North Asian buyers and loaded from South Korea.

However, Moscow's ability to ship that grade, which requires vessels that can break through the ice, is becoming harder due to concerns from shippers over reputational risk and the increasing difficulty for Russian assets to find insurance coverage.

