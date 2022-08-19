Live blog: UK spy head says Russia is losing ‘information war’ in Ukraine

Entornointeligente.com /

Friday, August 19, 2022

UK spy chief: Putin losing 'information war' in Ukraine

Russia has failed to gain ground in cyberspace against Ukraine almost six months after its onslaught on the country, the head of Britain's GCHQ intelligence service has said.

Jeremy Fleming, the intelligence head, in an op-ed in The Economist , wrote that both countries have been using their cyber capabilities in the fighting in Ukraine.

«So far, President Putin has comprehensively lost the information war in Ukraine and in the West. Although that's cause for celebration, we should not underestimate how Russian disinformation is playing out elsewhere in the world,» Fleming wrote.

Fleming said Russia had deployed WhisperGate malware to destroy and deface Ukrainian government systems. He also said Russia has used the same playbook before on Syria and the Balkans and said online disinformation is a major part of Russia's strategy.

Source: TRTWorld

