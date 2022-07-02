Live blog: Strong ‘explosions’ rock Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv

Entornointeligente.com /

Accusations are mounting against Russia after missile strikes targeted Ukraine’s Odessa leaving tens dead, wounding dozens as Kiev accuses Moscow of engaging in state «terror» as conflict enters into 129th day. A view shows a destroyed tank during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk Region, Ukraine July 1, 2022 (Reuters) Saturday, July 2, 2022

Strong 'explosions' rock Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv

Powerful explosions were heard in the early hours of the day in the Ukrainian southern city of Mykolaiv, mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said in a social media post.

«There are powerful explosions in the city! Stay in shelters!» Senkevich wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

It was not immediately known what caused the explosions. Reuters could not independently verify the report. Air raid sirens sounded across the whole Mykolaiv region before the blasts.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

