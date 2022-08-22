Live blog: Russia’s Ukraine soldiers trial to undermine talks – Zelenskyy

Entornointeligente.com /

Kiev bans public gatherings amid fears of Russia intensifying bombings ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day as war enters 180th day. Monday, August 22, 2022

Russia's Ukraine soldiers trial to undermine talks – Zelenskyy

Russia might take the provocative step of putting Ukrainian soldiers on trial as Kiev marks 31 years of independence for the war-ravaged country on Wednesday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned.

«If this despicable court takes place, if our people are brought into these settings in violation of all agreements, all international rules, there will be abuse,» Zelenskyy warned in an evening address.

Ukraine's Independence Day, August 24, will also mark six months since Russia attacked the former Soviet republic, in a devastating war that has cost thousands of lives.

«This will be the line beyond which no negotiations are possible.»

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

