Live blog: Russian separatists in Ukraine hold last day annexation votes

President Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s Donetsk is country’s top priority because it was also Russia’s No 1 as fierce fighting enters into 216th day. A woman casts her ballot for a referendum at a hospital in Berdyansk on September 26, 2022. (AFP) Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Russian separatists in Ukraine hold last day annexation votes

Annexation polls organised by Kremlin-installed authorities in four regions of Ukraine mostly controlled by Russian forces were due to close on Tuesday, with Moscow's threats of nuclear weapons looming.

Kiev and its allies have denounced the votes as a sham and said the West would never recognise the results of the ballots which are ratcheting up the stakes of Russia's seven-month offensive.

Russian forces in Ukraine this month have suffered serious setbacks, both in the east and south of the country, which observers say pushed President Vladimir Putin to rush ahead with the vote to cement Moscow's authority there.

Putin said Russia would use any and all available means to defend its territory, implying that after the four regions — Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — were annexed Moscow could deploy strategic nuclear weapons to repulse Ukrainian attempts to take back the territory.

Donetsk 'No. 1 goal' of Ukraine — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the military situation in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region as difficult and said it was the country's «No. 1 goal» because it was also Russia's No. 1 goal.

«The situation in the Donetsk region is particularly severe,» Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. «We are doing everything to contain enemy activity. This is our No. 1 goal right now because Donbas is still the No. 1 goal for the occupiers.»

Since Russian forces moved into Ukraine in late February they have occupied nearly all of the Luhansk region and are slowly advancing through the Donetsk region — the two provinces making up Donbas.

