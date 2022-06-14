Live blog: Russian border town in Bryansk region comes under attack

Entornointeligente.com /

Russia pushes Ukrainians back from centre of key industrial city Sievierodonetsk, where President Zelenskyy says the fighting is taking a «terrifying» toll as casualties soar in Moscow’s offensive – now in its 111th day. The incident occurred in the town of Klintsy, some 50 kilometres (miles) from the Ukrainian border. (AP) Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Four injured in shelling of Russian town bordering Ukraine: official

Four people were injured by shelling in a Russian town in the Bryansk region on the border with Ukraine, the regional governor has said.

The incident occurred in the town of Klintsy, some 50 kilometres (miles) from the Ukrainian border.

«A few houses were damaged and four people injured, according to preliminary information,» regional governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Pope criticises Russia over cruelty

Pope Francis has taken a new series of swipes at Russia for its actions in Ukraine, saying its troops were brutal, cruel and ferocious, while praising «brave» Ukrainians for fighting for survival.

But in the text of a conversation he had last month with editors of Jesuit media and published on Tuesday, he also said the situation was not black and white and that the conflict was «perhaps in some way provoked».

While condemning «the ferocity, the cruelty of Russian troops, we must not forget the real problems if we want them to be solved,» Francis said. «It is also true that the Russians thought it would all be over in a week. But they miscalculated. They encountered a brave people, a people who are struggling to survive and who have a history of struggle,» he said.

Russian forces lay siege to Sievierodonetsk

Russian forces have cut off all routes for evacuating citizens from the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk by destroying the last bridge linking it to a Ukrainian held city on the other side of the river, a Ukrainian official said.

Regional governor Sergei Gaidai said on social media that some 70 percent of Sievierodonetsk was under enemy control, as the Russian offensive in the eastern Donbass region moved closer securing a breakthrough victory.

Gaidai described the situation of Ukrainian soldiers holding out in the city as «difficult, but under control». But he said the destruction of the last bridge across the river to the twin city of Lysychansk meant any civilians still in Sievierodonetsk were trapped, and it was impossible to deliver humanitarian supplies.

Zelenskyy: Donbass battle would go down as one of most brutal in European history

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the battle for the eastern Donbass would go down as one of the most brutal in European history.

The region, comprising the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, is claimed by Russian separatists.

«For us, the price of this battle is very high. It is just scary,» he said, adding, «we draw the attention of our partners daily to the fact that only a sufficient number of modern artillery for Ukraine will ensure our advantage.»

