Live blog: Russia uses Ukraine’s nuclear plant as ‘shield’ — US

Fierce fighting between Moscow and Kiev continues on the 160th day as forces of both sides have positioned on the front lines of Kharkiv region. Ukrainian servicemen stand near shells for an M777 howitzer at a position on a front line, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, August 1, 2022. (Reuters) Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Russia uses Ukraine's nuclear plant as 'shield' — US

The United States said Russia was using Ukraine's biggest nuclear power plant as a «nuclear shield» by stationing troops there, preventing Ukrainian forces from returning fire and risking a terrible nuclear accident.

«Of course the Ukrainians cannot fire back lest there be a terrible accident involving the nuclear plant,» Blinken told reporters after nuclear nonproliferation talks at the United Nations in New York on Monday.

Russia's actions went beyond using a «human shield» Blinken said, calling it a «nuclear shield.»

US announces $500M additional weapon supply

The United States announced a new tranche of weapons for Ukraine's forces fighting Russia, including ammunition for the increasingly important rocket launchers and artillery guns.

The new $550 million package will «include more ammunition for the high mobility advanced rocket systems otherwise known as HIMARS, as well as ammunition» for artillery, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

This brings the total of military assistance committed to Ukraine since President Joe Biden took office to more than $8 billion, he said. Fierce fighting between Moscow and Kiev continues on the 160th day as the US announced more weaponry support to Ukraine

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

