Live blog: Russia trying to connect nuclear plant to Crimea – Ukraine

Entornointeligente.com /

Ukraine calls on West to impose a blanket travel ban on Russians as angry Moscow steps up its fierce military offensive in Ukraine on day 168 of the conflict. Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and was occupied by Russia early in its assault. (Reuters Archive) Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Ukraine: Russia trying to connect Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to Crimea

Russian forces occupying the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeast Ukraine are preparing to connect to Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, and are damaging it by reorienting its electricity production, Ukrainian operator Energoatom has warned.

«The Russian military present at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is implementing the programme of (Russian operator) Rosatom aimed at connecting the plant to the Crimean electricity grid,» Energoatom president Petro Kotin told Ukrainian television.

«To do this, you must first damage the power lines of the plant connected to the Ukrainian energy system. From August 7 to 9, the Russians have already damaged three power lines. At the moment, the plant is operating with only one production line, which is an extremely dangerous way of working,» he said.

«When the last production line is disconnected, the plant will be powered by generators running on diesel. Everything will then depend on their reliability and fuel stocks,» Kotin warned.

Russian airbase explosions could be the work of 'partisan saboteurs'

A senior Ukrainian official has suggested a series of explosions at a Russian air base in Crimea could have been the work of partisan saboteurs, as Kiev denied any responsibility for the incident deep inside Russian-occupied territory.

The adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also suggested Russian incompetence as a possible cause of Tuesday's blasts. They killed one civilian and injured eight, according to the health department in Russia-annexed Crimea.

Mykhailo Podolyak, asked by the Dozhd online television channel whether Kiev was responsible, replied: «Of course not. What do we have to do with this?»

For live updates from Tuesday (August 9), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com