Live blog: Russia strikes Ukrainian cities, Kremlin-held votes continue

Kremlin-organised referendums continue in occupied regions of Ukraine that seek to make them part of Russia, with Kiev and its allies slamming «rigged» elections, as fighting enters its 213th day. Amid the fighting, voting has continued in Kremlin-organised referendums in occupied areas – votes that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as a sham with no legal force. (Reuters) Saturday, September 24, 2022

Russians strike Ukraine as Kremlin-organised votes continue

Russian forces have launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities as Kremlin-held votes continued in occupied regions of Ukraine to pave the way for their annexation by Moscow.

Zaporizhzhia Governor Oleksandr Starukh said the Russians targeted infrastructure facilities in the Dnieper River city and one of the missiles hit an apartment building, killing one person and injuring seven others.

The Russian forces also struck other areas in Ukraine, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

UK says Russia struck dam this week on Siverskyi Donets river

Russia struck the Pechenihy dam on the Siverskyi Donets River in northeast Ukraine this week using short-range ballistic missiles or similar weapons, the British military has said.

The attack on September 21 and 22 followed an earlier one on the Karachunivske dam near Krivyi Rih in central Ukraine on September 15, the Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin, adding that Ukrainian forces are advancing further downstream along both rivers.

Russian commanders may be attempting to strike the gates of the dams in order to flood Ukrainian military crossing points, the ministry said in its bulletin released on Twitter.

Voting has begun in four Russian-held regions in Ukraine on whether to join Russia. It will continue until September 27. Kiev and the West call it a gross violation of international law pic.twitter.com/7EzV67zP7J

— TRT World (@trtworld) September 23, 2022 Ukraine ports ship nearly 4.7M tonnes of food under grain deal

A total of 211 ships with 4.7 million tonnes of agricultural products on board have left Ukraine so far under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye to unblock Ukrainian sea ports, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said.

The ministry said eight ships with 131,300 tonnes of agricultural products are due to leave Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Saturday.

Ukraine's grain exports slumped after Russia began its offensive in the country on February 24 and blockaded its Black Sea ports, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Zelenskyy urges world to condemn Russia's 'pseudo-referendums'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the world to condemn «pseudo-referendums» as Kremlin proxies began voting on annexation by Russia in Moscow-held areas of Ukraine.

«The world will react absolutely justly to pseudo-referendums — they will be unequivocally condemned,» Zelenskyy said in his daily address to the nation.

Four provinces in Ukraine that are fully or partially controlled by Russia –– Donetsk and Luhansk in the east as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south –– are holding votes on whether to be annexed by Moscow. The ballots have been dismissed as a «sham» by Kiev and its Western allies.

