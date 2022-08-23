Live blog: Russia preparing to hit Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure – US

Entornointeligente.com /

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces new format of cooperation dubbed the «Kiev Initiative» that aims to deepen relations with European countries as Russian attacks continue for the 181st day. The US official said the warning about Russia’s war plan was based on downgraded intelligence. (Reuters) Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Russia preparing to hit Ukraine's civilian infrastructure – US

The United States has intelligence that Russia is planning to launch fresh attacks against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities soon.

«We have information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days,» a US official said. «Given Russia’s track record in Ukraine, we are concerned about the continued threat that Russian strikes pose to civilians and civilian infrastructure.»

The official said the statement was based on downgraded US intelligence.

For live updates from Monday (August 22), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com