Live blog: Russia orders «units in all areas» to step up Ukraine operations

Air raid sirens sounded across Kiev as Russia stepped up long-range bombardment of Ukrainian cities as the conflict rolls into its 143rd day. A woman is comforted by a Ukrainian serviceman during a funeral ceremony of commander Oleh Kutsyn of the «Karpatska Sitch» battalion killed while on duty against Russian troops, in Kiev. (AA) Saturday, July 16, 2022

Russia orders «units in all areas» to step up Ukraine operations

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered Russian military units operating in all areas of Ukraine to step up their operations in order to prevent strikes on eastern Ukraine and other territories controlled by Russia, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

It said Shoigu «gave the necessary instructions to further increase the actions of groups in all operational areas in order to exclude the possibility of the Kiev regime launching massive rocket and artillery strikes on civilian infrastructure and residents of settlements in Donbass and other regions».

Two people killed in Russian shelling of Ukrainian town of Nikopol

Two people were killed in Nikopol when heavy Russian shelling hit the southern Ukrainian town, the emergency services and regional governor said.

Rescuers recovered the bodies of two people in the rubble, the emergency services said.

The regional governor of Dnipropetrovsk, Valentyn Reznichenko, said that Russia fired 53 Grad rockets at the town.

US: Russian officials visited Iran to view drones

The White House says Russian officials have visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice in recent weeks to view weapons-capable drones it is looking to acquire for use in its ongoing offensive in Ukraine.

Iran showcased the drones for Russian officials at Kashan Airfield on June 8 and July 15, according to the White House.

The administration also released satellite imagery of Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 drones being displayed and in flight on the airfield, while a Russian delegation transport plane was on the ground.

Russian strike kills three people in Kharkiv region

A Russian missile strike hit the northeast Ukrainian town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region overnight, killing three people including a woman aged 70, and wounding three more, the regional governor said.

The strike damaged a two-storey residential building, a school and a shop, and rescuers were going through the rubble, Governor Oleh Synehubov and the police said.

A regional police official said Russia fired four missiles at the town from near its western city of Belgorod at around 0330 local time.

Russia shelling from Europe's largest nuclear plant

Russia is using Europe's largest nuclear power plant as a base to store weapons including «missile systems» and shell the surrounding areas of Ukraine, an official with Kiev's nuclear agency has said.

Located on the Dnipro river in southeastern Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been under Russian control since the early weeks of Moscow's offensive, though it is still being operated by Ukrainian staff.

The president of Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom said earlier in a televised interview that the situation was «extremely tense», with up to 500 Russian soldiers controlling the site.

US official dismisses Russia claim of military target in Vinnytsia

A US official dismissed Russia's claim that it targeted a meeting of the Ukrainian air force in Vinnytsia in an attack that Kiev says killed 23 people including children.

«I have no indication that there was a military target anywhere near that,» the senior defence official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

«That looked like an apartment building,» said the official, who also confirmed that Russia launched the missile strike Thursday from a submarine.

At least three people were killed and 15 injured following a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday, the regional governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, said.

«The rockets hit an industrial plant and a busy street next to it,» Reznichenko said on his Facebook page.

«We are determining the extent of the destruction.»

